2025 April 4   14:30

shipping

China to impose 34% tariffs on all U.S. imports starting April 10

China’s Ministry of Finance has announced the imposition of additional tariffs of 34% on all goods imported from the United States, effective April 10, according to Reuters.

This decision follows tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 2 targeting goods from various countries, including China.

The Chinese State Council, as cited by CNN, stated, “This practice [of U.S. tariffs] does not comply with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice.”

Trump, in his April 2 announcement, noted that the U.S. had reduced trade barriers for decades while other countries “imposed huge tariffs on our products.”

The U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods amount to 34%, adding to two prior rounds that had already raised duties to 20%. As a result, the total tariff rate on all Chinese imports to the U.S. now stands at 54%.

China has been significantly affected by these measures, marking the third wave of U.S. tariffs imposed on Beijing since Trump’s re-election.

