  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Windcoop secures €28.5 mln for 210 TEU sail-powered container ship construction

2025 April 4   15:24

shipbuilding

Windcoop secures €28.5 mln for 210 TEU sail-powered container ship construction

Windcoop, a French maritime cooperative, has secured €28.5 million to fund the construction of a 91.3-meter sail-powered container ship with a capacity of 210 TEU, according to the company's release.

The vessel, ordered from RMK Marine in Turkey, will operate on a Marseille-Madagascar route starting May 2027, following construction set to begin in 2026.

The project, developed in collaboration with Zéphyr & Borée, incorporates an open-hatch design with asymmetrical sails and cranes, utilizing RMK Marine’s experience from building the Neoliner Origin ro-ro vessel.

Financing includes €6.8 million raised through Windcoop’s cooperative structure, with the remaining €21.7 million structured by Crédit Maritime Grand Ouest – Banque Populaire and counter-guaranteed by Bpifrance.

The ship, designed by Dykstra and Groot Ship Design, will use 2,340 m² of sails on two balestron masts and a biofuel auxiliary engine, targeting up to 90% fuel savings at an average speed of 8 knots.

“After four years of development, we are finally taking decisive steps toward realizing what was once considered an audacious dream,” said Matthieu Brunet, Chairman of Windcoop.

The company plans to expand its fleet with a second vessel to ensure monthly service on the route and explore additional maritime lines.

Windcoop, founded in 2022 and based in Lorient, France, is a cooperative maritime company focused on developing sail-powered cargo ships to reduce carbon emissions in shipping.

RMK Marine, a Turkish shipyard located in Tuzla, Istanbul, specializes in constructing commercial and military vessels, including the sail-powered Neoliner Origin.

Zéphyr & Borée, a Nantes-based French company established in 2015, designs and operates low-carbon commercial ships using wind propulsion and alternative fuels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Baltic Exchange introduces Free Fuel Equivalence Converter for maritime industry

17:26

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center and partners secure AiP for methanol retrofit of Kamsarmax bulk carrier

17:04

Ocean Network Express introduces Thailand-Vietnam-East India 2 service

16:44

Indian Government to divest up to 4.83% stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

16:36

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction and Dar Al Handasah for Noatum Ports Luanda terminal modernisation

16:14

Eastern Pacific Shipping marks 350th LNG bunkering operation at Singapore’s Tuas Terminal

15:44

Perenco to use Golar Spirit as floating storage for $1 bln Gabon LNG project

14:30

China to impose 34% tariffs on all U.S. imports starting April 10

14:13

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding, and Maersk commit $100 mln to C2X for green methanol development

13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

13:07

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

12:45

HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

12:18

Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

11:40

South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

11:10

Seaspan Shipyards begins construction of Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker

10:30

MSC Group’s Cruise Division opens new Barcelona terminal with EXPLORA II arrival

10:09

MOL completes biofuel bunkering on capesize bulk carrier MIDNIGHT DREAM in Singapore

09:30

Marine Accident Investigation Branch publishes interim findings on Solong-Stena Immaculate collision

09:10

Vard secures €113.5 mln contract with Dong Fang Offshore for subsea construction vessel

2025 April 3

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:45

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news