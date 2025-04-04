Windcoop secures €28.5 mln for 210 TEU sail-powered container ship construction

Windcoop, a French maritime cooperative, has secured €28.5 million to fund the construction of a 91.3-meter sail-powered container ship with a capacity of 210 TEU, according to the company's release.

The vessel, ordered from RMK Marine in Turkey, will operate on a Marseille-Madagascar route starting May 2027, following construction set to begin in 2026.

The project, developed in collaboration with Zéphyr & Borée, incorporates an open-hatch design with asymmetrical sails and cranes, utilizing RMK Marine’s experience from building the Neoliner Origin ro-ro vessel.

Financing includes €6.8 million raised through Windcoop’s cooperative structure, with the remaining €21.7 million structured by Crédit Maritime Grand Ouest – Banque Populaire and counter-guaranteed by Bpifrance.

The ship, designed by Dykstra and Groot Ship Design, will use 2,340 m² of sails on two balestron masts and a biofuel auxiliary engine, targeting up to 90% fuel savings at an average speed of 8 knots.

“After four years of development, we are finally taking decisive steps toward realizing what was once considered an audacious dream,” said Matthieu Brunet, Chairman of Windcoop.

The company plans to expand its fleet with a second vessel to ensure monthly service on the route and explore additional maritime lines.

Windcoop, founded in 2022 and based in Lorient, France, is a cooperative maritime company focused on developing sail-powered cargo ships to reduce carbon emissions in shipping.

RMK Marine, a Turkish shipyard located in Tuzla, Istanbul, specializes in constructing commercial and military vessels, including the sail-powered Neoliner Origin.

Zéphyr & Borée, a Nantes-based French company established in 2015, designs and operates low-carbon commercial ships using wind propulsion and alternative fuels.