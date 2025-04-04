  1. Home
2025 April 4   15:44

LNG

Perenco to use Golar Spirit as floating storage for $1 bln Gabon LNG project

Perenco, a London-based oil and gas company, will deploy a 2003-built steam LNG carrier, Golar Spirit, with a capacity of 129,000 cubic meters, as a floating storage unit for its LNG export project at Cap Lopez, Gabon, according to the company's release.

The vessel, acquired for conversion into a floating storage unit (FSU), will undergo modifications starting in Q2 2025 at a Dubai shipyard managed by Dixstone, a Perenco subsidiary.

The $1 billion project, approved by Gabon’s Ministry of Oil and Gas in December 2022, includes a near-shore liquefaction barge designed to produce 0.7 million tonnes per annum of LNG and 25,000 tons of LPG per year, with operations targeted for 2027.

Perenco has selected Aragon’s ODEC Nitrogen Expander Cycle for the liquefaction process, while Dixstone oversees construction, procurement, and integration. The Cap Lopez terminal, purchased from TotalEnergies in 2021 for $350 million, will serve as both an oil and gas export hub.

The project builds on Perenco’s existing operations in Gabon, where it manages onshore and offshore licenses and two floating offshore storage and offloading units. 

Perenco, an independent Anglo-French oil and gas company headquartered in London and Paris, operates in 16 countries, producing approximately 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a focus on mature fields and innovative LNG projects.

Dixstone, a Dutch services company and subsidiary of Perenco based in the Netherlands, specializes in construction, procurement, and integration for oil and gas projects.

Aragon, a Norway-headquartered engineering, procurement, and construction firm under the Seatrium group, provides LNG liquefaction technology, such as the ODEC Nitrogen Expander Cycle, for projects worldwide.

TotalEnergies, a French multinational energy company based in Paris, sold the Cap Lopez terminal and offshore fields in Gabon to Perenco in 2021, focusing on divesting mature assets to streamline its portfolio.

Topics:

LNG

offshore

