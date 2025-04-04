Eastern Pacific Shipping marks 350th LNG bunkering operation at Singapore’s Tuas Terminal

Eastern Pacific Shipping, a Singapore-based ship management company, completed its 350th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation on April 2, 2025, at Tuas Terminal, according to the company's release.

The operation, conducted in partnership with FueLNG, involved the transfer of 1,350 cubic meters of LNG to the 15,000 TEU containership Icon of the Seas, coinciding with FueLNG’s 350th LNG bunkering in Singapore.

Eastern Pacific Shipping has bunkered 1,624,143 cubic meters of LNG globally since initiating such operations in 2020, with its fleet now exceeding 70 LNG dual-fuel vessels.

“This milestone underscores the growing adoption of LNG as a marine fuel and the operational capabilities we’ve built over the past five years,” said an Eastern Pacific Shipping representative.

FueLNG’s managing director, Saunak Rai, stated, “Completing our 350th LNG bunkering alongside EPS demonstrates the reliability and scalability of our services in Singapore.”

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), headquartered in Singapore, manages a fleet of over 300 vessels, including more than 70 LNG dual-fuel ships, and provides ship management services globally.

FueLNG, a Singapore-based joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell, specializes in LNG bunkering services.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), established in 1996, oversees port operations, maritime safety, and sustainability initiatives.