Ocean Network Express introduces Thailand-Vietnam-East India 2 service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the launch of the Thailand Vietnam East India 2 (TE2) service, set to commence operations on April 20, 2025, with the inaugural departure from Cat Lai, according to the company's release.

This service is an enhancement of the existing SVX service, maintaining connectivity between the Straits area and East India, while further strengthening direct transportation from Cat Lai and Laem Chabang to East India.

The service rotation includes Ho Chi Minh, Laem Chabang, Singapore, Port Klang, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Port Klang, Singapore, and returns to Ho Chi Minh.

Established in 2017 through the integration of the container shipping businesses of three Japanese companies—Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK)—ONE is headquartered in Singapore.