Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center and partners secure AiP for methanol retrofit of Kamsarmax bulk carrier

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, in collaboration with TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., has obtained an Approval in Principle (AiP) for retrofitting a conventionally fueled Kamsarmax bulk carrier to operate on dual-fuel methanol, according to the company's release.

This project evaluated the techno-economic feasibility of converting vessels from fuel oil to methanol, aiming to establish a model for broader adoption within the medium-sized bulk carrier sector.

The retrofit design, based on Tsuneishi’s Kamsarmax standard, was developed with input from MAN Energy Solutions, which provided expertise on main engine and fuel system design.

ClassNK offered regulatory guidance, facilitated safety risk assessments, and granted the AiP. Cargill contributed operational and technical insights, while the Danish Maritime Administration participated as an observer during risk assessments.

The project produced multiple design solutions, including modular fuel handling and methanol storage options aimed at optimizing safety and reducing conversion costs and lead times.

General design principles for methanol retrofits were also developed to assist ship designers, shipyards, and operators. These findings will be published in a comprehensive case study and a set of guidelines later this year.

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is an independent, non-profit research and development center established in 2020 with funding from the A.P. Moller Foundation. The center aims to accelerate the decarbonization of the global maritime industry through collaboration, applied research, and regulatory reform. ​

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. is a Japanese shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of various types of vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers, and container ships.

MAN Energy Solutions is a global company headquartered in Germany, providing advanced engineering solutions for marine, energy, and industrial sectors. They are known for developing and manufacturing large-bore diesel engines and turbomachinery.​

ClassNK is a Japanese ship classification society offering a range of services, including ship classification, statutory surveys, and technical consulting. They play a significant role in ensuring maritime safety and environmental protection.​

Cargill is an American global food corporation with diverse business interests, including agriculture, food production, and industrial products. Cargill also operates a substantial ocean transportation division, chartering vessels to transport commodities worldwide.​

Danish Maritime Administration is a governmental agency under the Ministry of Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs in Denmark. It is responsible for regulating and overseeing maritime safety, ship registration, and the implementation of maritime laws and regulations.