AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction and Dar Al Handasah for Noatum Ports Luanda terminal modernisation

AD Ports Group has appointed Mar Construction Civil & Obras Publicas - LDA for the design and construction of the topside and marine infrastructure at Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal in Angola's largest port, according to the company's release.

Additionally, Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair & Partners has been engaged to provide project management and construction supervision services.

The Port of Luanda handles approximately 76% of Angola's container and general cargo, serving as a maritime gateway for landlocked neighbors, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia.

Under a 20-year concession agreement with the Luanda Port Authority signed in April 2024, AD Ports Group committed to invest USD 250 million through 2026 to modernize the terminal.

On January 30, 2025, AD Ports Group commenced its management of the multipurpose terminal, marking its expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and reinforcing its commitment to enhancing regional logistics infrastructure.

The modernization project includes extensive upgrades to transform the terminal into a facility capable of accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

The terminal's 192,000 sqm area will be optimized for high-density container handling and equipped with advanced technology and IT systems. The modernization works are expected to be completed in Q1 2027.

Upon completion, new container handling equipment will be installed, significantly increasing container capacity from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs and Ro-Ro volumes to over 40,000 vehicles.

With a population of 34.5 million, growing at a rate of 3.2%, and a GDP of USD 74 billion, Angola is considered the sixth-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa and a sizable domestic market requiring significant gateway cargo volumes.

AD Ports Group has expanded into Africa over the past three years, announcing more than USD 800 million in planned investments in the maritime and shipping, ports, and logistics sectors in Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and Angola.