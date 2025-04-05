UK Dredging celebrates arrival of new water injection dredger to Cardiff

Associated British Ports says that on Monday 31 March 2025, UK Dredging (UKD), a division of ABP, which operates the largest British-owned dredging fleet, welcomed the arrival of its newest vessel, the UKD Seadragon, to Cardiff.

The UKD Seadragon, a state-of-the-art Shoalbuster 2711 Water Injection Dredger (WID), was built by Damen Shipyards in the Netherlands. Equipped with a cutting-edge diesel-electric propulsion and power management system, the UKD Seadragon optimises engine efficiency, significantly reducing emissions. This multi-purpose vessel features an electric dredge pump capable of delivering 4,000m³/hr of water at 2.5 bar, enhancing operational efficiency by extending intervals between hopper dredging operations.

The UKD Seadragon’s arrival into Cardiff Bay this morning was a spectacular sight. Escorted by two Boluda tugs, which ceremonially sprayed their water cannons, the vessel made a grand entrance as the first commercial vessel to be registered in Cardiff for six years.

Mark Pearson, General Manager of UKD, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome the UKD Seadragon to our fleet. Her advanced technology and capabilities will significantly enhance our operational efficiency and environmental performance, allowing us to better serve ABP and third-party ports around the UK. We are looking forward to her official naming ceremony and blessing next month.”

The UKD Seadragon is the first commercial vessel to be registered in Cardiff in six years and will be stationed at Queen Alexandra Dock before commencing operations later this week. As the newest addition to the fleet, she underscores UKD’s commitment to maintaining its position as the leading provider of dredging services in the UK.