2025 April 5   17:19

shipping

New Yacht Safety Culture and Wellbeing Survey launched

Lloyd's Register (LR) says it has launched its new Yacht Safety Culture and Wellbeing Survey on April 1, marking a significant shift towards proactive safety measures within the yachting industry. 

The survey, running from 1 April to 30 June 2025, will examine multiple aspects of yacht operations, including safety procedures, incident reporting, crew wellbeing, and safety awareness. Yacht crew and management from all departments and levels are encouraged to participate, with confidentiality and anonymity for all respondents. 

The data will offer invaluable insights into safety practices across the global yachting fleet, identifying patterns, challenges, and opportunities for improvement. The findings are expected to influence future safety standards and best practices throughout the sector. 

Engel Jan de Boer, LR’s Global Yacht Segment Director, said: “Every incident in our industry represents a missed opportunity to learn and improve. Instead of waiting for the next disaster to prompt another wave of regulations, we are taking a proactive and scientific approach to understanding and enhancing safety aboard yachts worldwide. 

“We're calling on everyone in the yachting community to contribute their experiences. This is about protecting lives, enhancing professionalism, and preserving the reputation of an industry we all care deeply about.” 

