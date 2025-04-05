SSY continues expansion of portfolio as broking group enters ship recycling market

SSY, the world’s largest independent shipbroker, has announced that it is to enter the ship recycling market ahead of the Hong Kong Convention coming into effect in June 2025.

The new division will be headed up by Dubai based recycling expert, Harry Conrad-Pickles who will join SSY on the 10th of April 2025.

Conrad-Pickles has built a formidable reputation in the ship recycling space and is widely regarded as one of the sectors’ most experienced and successful brokers having spent over 20 years at Braemar where he held the position of Head of Ship Recycling.

Today’s announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the ship recycling industry with the enforcement of the Hong Kong Convention due to come into effect from June 2025. Added to this, with an estimated 15,000 ships expected to be recycled over the next decade, the need for responsible, compliant and environmentally friendly recycling has never been greater.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Harry Conrad-Pickles comments: “I am delighted to join SSY as the new Head of Ship Recycling and excited to expand this division within a broking house that is committed to excellence across every sector.

The recycling market is poised to enter a crucial and consequential period, and I’m eager to join SSY and take a proactive role in driving positive change in partnership with the firm’s outstanding global team. In doing so, we can provide our clients with the necessary expertise to help navigate through these regulatory shifts while providing maximum value and the highest environmental and compliance standards”.

Also commenting on today’s announcement, Stanko Jekov, SSY Managing Partner comments: “The recycling market is an area that we’ve been keen to enter for some time and by offering this service we can now help our clients through the myriad of complexities that come with efficient and safe ship recycling. This of course requires real and proven market expertise which Harry has in abundance and I am both delighted and excited to welcome him to the firm”.