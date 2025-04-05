LNG's critical role in shipping’s energy transition revealed in LR's latest ‘Fuel for Thought’ report

Lloyd’s Register’s (LR) latest Fuel for Thought report reveals that liquefied natural gas (LNG) remains the dominant alternative marine fuel readily available to the shipping industry, LR said in its news release.

The report highlights LNG’s growing adoption, its cost-effectiveness under tightening emissions regulations, and the urgent need to address methane slip to ensure its future as a viable low-carbon fuel.

Fuel for Thought: LNG reveals a significant resurgence in orders for LNG-capable vessels, with an expanding global fleet and rapidly growing bunkering infrastructure. LR’s latest analysis confirms LNG’s strong market position, with 1,381 dual-fuel vessels in service as of December 2024 and a further 849 on order – representing a 61% fleet expansion. Currently, 14% of all vessels on order will have LNG dual-fuel engines installed.

The data confirms LNG’s continued appeal, particularly in segments such as container shipping and car carriers, where its adoption is expanding rapidly: Clarkson Research predicts that the LNG-fuelled fleet (excluding gas carriers) will grow to represent around 24% of the merchant fleet by 2050

Economic analysis within the report indicates that with IMO mid-term measures within the projected boundaries, LNG remains the most cost-effective fuel choice for foreseeable transition pathways up to 2049. LR’s modelling suggests that LNG-fuelled vessels could generate substantial compliance savings compared to ships running on very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), with additional benefits from regulatory mechanisms such as pooling.

However, the report cautions that LNG’s long-term sustainability depends on tackling methane slip – unburned methane emissions that reduce its overall GHG advantage.

While LNG can provide immediate emissions reductions, its ability to meet stricter targets in the 2040s will depend on advances in cleaner LNG production, particularly through biomethane and synthetic e-LNG, as well as the development of onboard carbon capture technologies.

The report also highlights specific examples of innovation, such as the use of high-manganese steel for LNG tanks, which has significantly reduced costs while maintaining cryogenic handling properties. This technology has been successfully implemented in vessels like the Advantage Tankers LLC’s VLCCs, demonstrating the increasing uptake of LNG across diverse vessel segments.

AET has LNG-powered vessels classed by LR. Nick Potter, President & CEO of AET, said: “LNG is a key component of AET’s Decarbonisation Strategy, providing immediate emissions reductions while we also invest in net-zero carbon solutions. Through our tiered decarbonisation strategy, we are integrating energy efficiency technologies, innovative propulsion systems, and future fuel capabilities, including ammonia, to help meet our 2030 GHG emissions intensity target.

Fuel for Thought is LR’s industry-leading series of reports and webinars on alternative fuel sources for ships. Through expert analysis and critical insights, each edition provides a comprehensive and informative overview of the latest technology advances, policy developments and emerging trends and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field.

This sixth report in the series focuses on LNG, other editions of Fuel for Thought, dedicated to methanol, ammonia and other alternative fuels, can be found on the Fuel for Thought Hub.