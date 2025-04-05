Ascenz Marorka partners with World Ocean to strengthen presence in South Korea

Ascenz Marorka has announced a strategic commercial partnership with World Ocean, a leading South Korean company in the maritime and offshore business. This collaboration aims to expand Ascenz Marorka’s portfolio of maritime digital solutions across the South Korean market, delivering tailored innovations to the country’s maritime sector. Core solutions include Vessel Performance Management, Voyage Optimisation and Fuel Monitoring Systems, which will drive improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and transparency.

Ascenz Marorka’s Vessel Performance Management and Fuel Monitoring solutions empower shipowners, operators, and charterers with data-driven insights to optimise fleet performance. Vessel Performance Management enhances asset longevity, supports investment decisions, and facilitates transparent data sharing, while Fuel Monitoring Systems increases fuel efficiency and emissions reduction with AI-powered analytics. Ascenz Marorka’s Voyage Optimisation solution enhances ship safety and profitability for owners while helping charterers reduce fuel costs and improve freight margins. Real-time voyage tracking ensures efficient route planning, timely deliveries, and better decision-making, benefiting all stakeholders.

As South Korea continues to strengthen its position as a global shipbuilding and shipping leader, the industry faces increasing pressure to enhance operational efficiency, meet decarbonisation targets, and comply with evolving environmental regulations. Through this partnership, Ascenz Marorka and World Ocean will equip maritime stakeholders with state-of-the-art solutions for Vessel Performance Management, Environmental Reporting (CII, EU ETS, FuelEU, etc.), and Digital Fuel Monitoring Systems, enabling them to optimise fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and stay ahead of regulatory requirements.

About World Ocean

World Ocean Co., Ltd. has been working with major shipyards, ship-owners and construction engineering companies in Korea since 1983 as a Korean sales Representative of overseas equipment companies in shipbuilding, offshore and plant business. World Ocean has established a strong reputation for quality by supplying the Korean market with high-quality equipment for the marine, offshore, and industrial sectors.

About Ascenz Marorka

Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group smart shipping arm, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, Voyage Optimisation.