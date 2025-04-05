  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Ascenz Marorka partners with World Ocean to strengthen presence in South Korea

2025 April 5   15:54

Ascenz Marorka partners with World Ocean to strengthen presence in South Korea

Ascenz Marorka has announced a strategic commercial partnership with World Ocean, a leading South Korean company in the maritime and offshore business. This collaboration aims to expand Ascenz Marorka’s portfolio of maritime digital solutions across the South Korean market, delivering tailored innovations to the country’s maritime sector. Core solutions include Vessel Performance Management, Voyage Optimisation and Fuel Monitoring Systems, which will drive improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and transparency. 

Ascenz Marorka’s Vessel Performance Management and Fuel Monitoring solutions empower shipowners, operators, and charterers with data-driven insights to optimise fleet performance. Vessel Performance Management enhances asset longevity, supports investment decisions, and facilitates transparent data sharing, while Fuel Monitoring Systems increases fuel efficiency and emissions reduction with AI-powered analytics. Ascenz Marorka’s Voyage Optimisation solution enhances ship safety and profitability for owners while helping charterers reduce fuel costs and improve freight margins. Real-time voyage tracking ensures efficient route planning, timely deliveries, and better decision-making, benefiting all stakeholders. 

As South Korea continues to strengthen its position as a global shipbuilding and shipping leader, the industry faces increasing pressure to enhance operational efficiency, meet decarbonisation targets, and comply with evolving environmental regulations. Through this partnership, Ascenz Marorka and World Ocean will equip maritime stakeholders with state-of-the-art solutions for Vessel Performance Management, Environmental Reporting (CII, EU ETS, FuelEU, etc.), and Digital Fuel Monitoring Systems, enabling them to optimise fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and stay ahead of regulatory requirements. 

About World Ocean  
World Ocean Co., Ltd. has been working with major shipyards, ship-owners and construction engineering companies in Korea since 1983 as a Korean sales Representative of overseas equipment companies in shipbuilding, offshore and plant business. World Ocean has established a strong reputation for quality by supplying the Korean market with high-quality equipment for the marine, offshore, and industrial sectors. 

About Ascenz Marorka 
Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group smart shipping arm, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, Voyage Optimisation.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:19

New Yacht Safety Culture and Wellbeing Survey launched

14:32

ABP’s Port of Immingham welcomes first vessel under new military capability deal

12:48

LNG's critical role in shipping’s energy transition revealed in LR's latest ‘Fuel for Thought’ report

11:53

SSY continues expansion of portfolio as broking group enters ship recycling market

10:44

IECRE Feasibility Statement issued to Orbital Marine Power for its O2-X Tidal Energy Converter

09:27

UK Dredging celebrates arrival of new water injection dredger to Cardiff

2025 April 4

18:06

Baltic Exchange introduces Free Fuel Equivalence Converter for maritime industry

17:26

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center and partners secure AiP for methanol retrofit of Kamsarmax bulk carrier

17:04

Ocean Network Express introduces Thailand-Vietnam-East India 2 service

16:44

Indian Government to divest up to 4.83% stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

16:36

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction and Dar Al Handasah for Noatum Ports Luanda terminal modernisation

16:14

Eastern Pacific Shipping marks 350th LNG bunkering operation at Singapore’s Tuas Terminal

15:44

Perenco to use Golar Spirit as floating storage for $1 bln Gabon LNG project

15:24

Windcoop secures €28.5 mln for 210 TEU sail-powered container ship construction

14:30

China to impose 34% tariffs on all U.S. imports starting April 10

14:13

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding, and Maersk commit $100 mln to C2X for green methanol development

13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

13:07

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

12:45

HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

12:18

Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

11:40

South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

11:10

Seaspan Shipyards begins construction of Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker

10:30

MSC Group’s Cruise Division opens new Barcelona terminal with EXPLORA II arrival

10:09

MOL completes biofuel bunkering on capesize bulk carrier MIDNIGHT DREAM in Singapore

09:30

Marine Accident Investigation Branch publishes interim findings on Solong-Stena Immaculate collision

09:10

Vard secures €113.5 mln contract with Dong Fang Offshore for subsea construction vessel

2025 April 3

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news