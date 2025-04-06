Vard Promar and EMGEPRON sign agreement on future cooperation on national defense programs

VARD says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian state-owned company EMGEPRON during the LAAD Defence & Security congress. The agreement aims to foster future cooperation on national defense programs and to promote the exchange of knowledge in emerging technologies.

The agreement was signed by Vice Admiral Calheiros on behalf of EMGEPRON and Mr. Paolo Frino representing both VARD and FINCANTIERI.

The parties will be exploring and discussing technical, commercial and management information related to all mutual areas of strategic interest, including naval shipyard capacitation and development projects. Leveraging its extensive global experience, FINCANTIERI brings a broad range of technologies and deep expertise, built upon a long-standing track record of delivering solutions tailored to the needs of Navies around the world.

Additionally, VARD and EMGEPRON will explore the development of joint studies to assess the competitiveness of potential future vessel construction considering local technical feasibility, construction process, supply logistics, and the identification of new potential joint businesses to be developed within the agreement.

EMGEPRON is a Brazilian state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Defence of Brazil through the Command of the Navy. In addition to project management, the company commercializes Brazilian naval defense products and services.

Located in Pernambuco, Brazil, Vard Promar is one of the most modern shipbuilding facilities in South America, with the infrastructure and technical capacity to support both defense and commercial projects. As the Brazilian representative of both VARD and FINCANTIERI, Vard Promar is strategically repositioning its operations with a renewed focus on service delivery — including ship repairs, maintenance, and complex vessel upgrades.