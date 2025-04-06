  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Vard Promar and EMGEPRON sign agreement on future cooperation on national defense programs

2025 April 6   10:03

shipbuilding

Vard Promar and EMGEPRON sign agreement on future cooperation on national defense programs

VARD says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian state-owned company EMGEPRON during the LAAD Defence & Security congress. The agreement aims to foster future cooperation on national defense programs and to promote the exchange of knowledge in emerging technologies.

The agreement was signed by Vice Admiral Calheiros on behalf of EMGEPRON and Mr. Paolo Frino representing both VARD and FINCANTIERI.

The parties will be exploring and discussing technical, commercial and management information related to all mutual areas of strategic interest, including naval shipyard capacitation and development projects. Leveraging its extensive global experience, FINCANTIERI brings a broad range of technologies and deep expertise, built upon a long-standing track record of delivering solutions tailored to the needs of Navies around the world.

Additionally, VARD and EMGEPRON will explore the development of joint studies to assess the competitiveness of potential future vessel construction considering local technical feasibility, construction process, supply logistics, and the identification of new potential joint businesses to be developed within the agreement.

EMGEPRON is a Brazilian state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Defence of Brazil through the Command of the Navy. In addition to project management, the company commercializes Brazilian naval defense products and services.

Located in Pernambuco, Brazil, Vard Promar is one of the most modern shipbuilding facilities in South America, with the infrastructure and technical capacity to support both defense and commercial projects. As the Brazilian representative of both VARD and FINCANTIERI, Vard Promar is strategically repositioning its operations with a renewed focus on service delivery — including ship repairs, maintenance, and complex vessel upgrades.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:53

Vattenfall selects DeepOcean for subsea cable operations and maintenance support.

14:19

Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025

13:48

Unifeeder announces new service in the Greater Antilles

13:44

KPI OceanConnect partners with EcoCeres and Mitsui to complete HVO delivery in Singapore

12:19

Fincantieri: works start on the first “Fremm Evo” unit for the Italian Navy 03 April 2025

11:17

Sea-Intelligence: Major East-West capacity growth

09:48

ClassNK issues AiP for retrofitted methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier

2025 April 5

17:19

New Yacht Safety Culture and Wellbeing Survey launched

15:54

Ascenz Marorka partners with World Ocean to strengthen presence in South Korea

14:32

ABP’s Port of Immingham welcomes first vessel under new military capability deal

12:48

LNG's critical role in shipping’s energy transition revealed in LR's latest ‘Fuel for Thought’ report

11:53

SSY continues expansion of portfolio as broking group enters ship recycling market

10:44

IECRE Feasibility Statement issued to Orbital Marine Power for its O2-X Tidal Energy Converter

09:27

UK Dredging celebrates arrival of new water injection dredger to Cardiff

2025 April 4

18:06

Baltic Exchange introduces Free Fuel Equivalence Converter for maritime industry

17:26

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center and partners secure AiP for methanol retrofit of Kamsarmax bulk carrier

17:04

Ocean Network Express introduces Thailand-Vietnam-East India 2 service

16:44

Indian Government to divest up to 4.83% stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

16:36

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction and Dar Al Handasah for Noatum Ports Luanda terminal modernisation

16:14

Eastern Pacific Shipping marks 350th LNG bunkering operation at Singapore’s Tuas Terminal

15:44

Perenco to use Golar Spirit as floating storage for $1 bln Gabon LNG project

15:24

Windcoop secures €28.5 mln for 210 TEU sail-powered container ship construction

14:30

China to impose 34% tariffs on all U.S. imports starting April 10

14:13

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding, and Maersk commit $100 mln to C2X for green methanol development

13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

13:07

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

12:45

HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

12:18

Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

11:40

South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

11:10

Seaspan Shipyards begins construction of Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news