2025 April 6   09:48

methanol

ClassNK issues AiP for retrofitted methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier

The bulk carrier concept was developed by TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

ClassNK says it has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for the design concept of a retrofitted Kamsarmax bulk carrier, converting it from conventional fuel to methanol dual-fuel, jointly developed by TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. and Fonden Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping*2. This certification demonstrates the regulatory feasibility of the ship, serving as a meaningful step in advancing the transition of the existing fleet to alternative fuels, as bulk carriers of this size are widely operated today.

The design concept was developed as part of a project exploring the conversion of Tsuneishi’s Kamsarmax bulk carrier standard design to a methanol dual fuel configuration. Aiming to establish a model that could pave the way for a broader green transition within the medium-sized bulk carrier sector the project is working through retrofit challenges, such as determining the location of the new methanol fuel tanks.

ClassNK carried out a design review of the design concept based on “Part A Guidelines for Ships Using Methyl/Ethyl Alcohol as Fuels (Edition 3.0.0)” of the “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” and examined the risk assessment through HAZID. ClassNK issued AiP upon confirming the feasibility of key design, including the arrangement of methanol fuel tanks and fuel supply systems, in terms of regulatory compliance.

ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to advanced decarbonization initiatives through safety assessments and more.

Image credit: TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.

