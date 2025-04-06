  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Fincantieri: works start on the first “Fremm Evo” unit for the Italian Navy 03 April 2025

2025 April 6   12:19

shipbuilding

Fincantieri: works start on the first “Fremm Evo” unit for the Italian Navy 03 April 2025

The steel-cutting ceremony of the first of two next-generation FREMM frigates of the “EVOLUTION” version, known as “FREMM EVO”, took place today at the Riva Trigoso (Genoa) shipyard, Fincantieri said.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by the Director of the Naval Armaments Directorate - NAVARM, Admiral Chief Inspector Giuseppe Abbamonte, the CEO of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, Giovanni Sorrentino, Fulvio Palermo, Head of Project Management of the Fincantieri Naval Vessels Division.

The contract for the construction of the two new “FREMM EVO” units was signed in July 2024 by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), and OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement). It is part of the multi-year “FREMM” program aimed at the renewal of the Italian Navy's fleet through the construction of next-generation frigates. The first unit will be delivered in 2029, while the second in 2030.

The new “FREMM EVO” units will be at the cutting-edge of naval naval military craft, in terms of technology and performance, capitalizing on the important technological developments already undertaken as part of recent programs under the Defence Act, as well as the Mid Life Upgrade project for the Horizon-class destroyers. The Italian Navy will be able to rely on two vessels   ensuringing high operational performance, with state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge systems, as well as the latest anti-drone capabilities and the capacity for operational management of unmanned systems across three dimensions (above the surface, on the sea and below the surface).

More specifically, the main modernizations and technological upgrades will concern the Ship Management System Cyber-resilient, the air-conditioning and electrical distribution system, and the implementation of specific solutions aimed at improving the ship’s green footprint for the Platform System. The Combat System will be upgraded with the modern Combat Management System SADOC 4 Cyber-resilient, radar sensors (specifically with fixed-face X-C dual-band radars) able to support defense against TBM threats, Electronic Warfare, Artillery and Missile Systems, the Sonar Suite, Communication System and tactical data links, capable of ensuring the highest and most effective level of interoperability.

Finally, the “FREMM EVO” frigates will be fitted with highly dependable equipment, relying on robust maintenance plans to ensure their readiness for action, with high levels of operational availability.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:53

Vattenfall selects DeepOcean for subsea cable operations and maintenance support.

14:19

Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025

13:48

Unifeeder announces new service in the Greater Antilles

13:44

KPI OceanConnect partners with EcoCeres and Mitsui to complete HVO delivery in Singapore

11:17

Sea-Intelligence: Major East-West capacity growth

10:03

Vard Promar and EMGEPRON sign agreement on future cooperation on national defense programs

09:48

ClassNK issues AiP for retrofitted methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier

2025 April 5

17:19

New Yacht Safety Culture and Wellbeing Survey launched

15:54

Ascenz Marorka partners with World Ocean to strengthen presence in South Korea

14:32

ABP’s Port of Immingham welcomes first vessel under new military capability deal

12:48

LNG's critical role in shipping’s energy transition revealed in LR's latest ‘Fuel for Thought’ report

11:53

SSY continues expansion of portfolio as broking group enters ship recycling market

10:44

IECRE Feasibility Statement issued to Orbital Marine Power for its O2-X Tidal Energy Converter

09:27

UK Dredging celebrates arrival of new water injection dredger to Cardiff

2025 April 4

18:06

Baltic Exchange introduces Free Fuel Equivalence Converter for maritime industry

17:26

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center and partners secure AiP for methanol retrofit of Kamsarmax bulk carrier

17:04

Ocean Network Express introduces Thailand-Vietnam-East India 2 service

16:44

Indian Government to divest up to 4.83% stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

16:36

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction and Dar Al Handasah for Noatum Ports Luanda terminal modernisation

16:14

Eastern Pacific Shipping marks 350th LNG bunkering operation at Singapore’s Tuas Terminal

15:44

Perenco to use Golar Spirit as floating storage for $1 bln Gabon LNG project

15:24

Windcoop secures €28.5 mln for 210 TEU sail-powered container ship construction

14:30

China to impose 34% tariffs on all U.S. imports starting April 10

14:13

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding, and Maersk commit $100 mln to C2X for green methanol development

13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

13:07

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

12:45

HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

12:18

Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

11:40

South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

11:10

Seaspan Shipyards begins construction of Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news