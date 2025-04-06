Unifeeder announces new service in the Greater Antilles

Aimed towards improving transit times between Panama, Dominican Republic & Puerto Rico, Unifeeder says it will start a weekly service connecting the hubs of Colon and Caucedo with Rio Haina and San Juan.

Service highlights:

- New feeder service in the Caribbean

- Dedicated connection between Colon, Panama and Caucedo, Dominican Republic

- Catering for imports into the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, serving regional and local industry and consumers

- Fixed weekly rotation, reliable service

- Acceptance of dry, reefer, specialized, and out of gauge units

- First sailing date: Wednesday April 16th, 2025 out of Colon