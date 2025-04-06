KPI OceanConnect partners with EcoCeres and Mitsui to complete HVO delivery in Singapore

  1. Home
2025 April 6   13:44

KPI OceanConnect says that together with EcoCeres, Mitsui & Co. Energy Trading Singapore and Global Energy it has completed the delivery of 400 mt of HVO bunker fuel to a ‘renowned cruise line’ in Singapore.

Earlier this year, KPI OceanConnect successfully completed its inaugural delivery of renewable diesel to the marine sector in Singapore. Building on this achievement, the company has now completed its second delivery, solidifying its position as a true innovator in sustainable marine bunkering. 

The HVO is derived exclusively from pure waste materials, underlining the commitment of all parties involved to environmental stewardship and circular economy principles. This renewable fuel is projected to mitigate 1,477 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in emissions when compared to traditional fossil fuels.

