Vattenfall selects DeepOcean for subsea cable operations and maintenance support.

DeepOcean has secured framework agreements with Vattenfall to deliver subsea cable operations and maintenance (O&M) services. These agreements apply to Vattenfall’s active offshore wind portfolio across Europe. The framework agreements are valid for a period of four years and apply to Vattenfall’s offshore wind farms in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, TGS, a leading global market research and intelligence for offshore renewable energy, reported.

DeepOcean is a Norwegian company which provides subsea services to the global offshore industries such as inspection maintenance and repair, subsea construction, cable lay and subsea trenching.

Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Their main markets are Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark and the UK.

DeepOcean will provide project management, engineering, pre-installation surveys, offshore transportation of cables, trenching, cable installation and jointing, termination and testing, post-installation surveys, plus recovery and disposal of damaged cables. The scope is specific to Vattenfall’s operating assets, which introduces additional requirements in terms of response time and technical ingenuity. DeepOcean will utilise its personnel in Norway and the UK, to conduct project management and engineering work for call off orders under the framework agreement.

A first call off under the frame agreement structure has been executed for an O&M work scope at a European offshore wind farm. DeepOcean mobilised the subsea vessel Olympic Ares, which was converted with cable lay equipment and a jet trencher onboard, for the scope and future offshore renewables assignments.