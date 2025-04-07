  1. Home
2025 April 7   07:42

shipping

CMA CGM Group and Mistral AI announce €100 mln partnership to integrate AI in shipping, logistics, and media

The CMA CGM Group and Mistral AI announced a five-year strategic partnership on April 6, 2025, to incorporate AI into shipping, logistics, and media sectors, according to the company's release.

The agreement, backed by a €100 million investment, aims to integrate custom-designed AI solutions across the Group’s operations.  

Under the partnership, Mistral AI will station specialists at CMA CGM’s headquarters in Marseille and at Grand Central, the headquarters of CMA Media. These experts will collaborate with CMA CGM’s internal teams to develop and implement AI solutions.

Two dedicated units will be established: the Mistral AI Factory, based in Marseille, will focus on shipping and logistics, targeting areas such as automated claims processing, e-commerce tools, and document management systems; the AI Media Lab, located at Grand Central, will concentrate on media operations, developing tools like content management and fact-checking systems.  

The collaboration builds on CMA CGM’s initial investment in Mistral AI in June 2023 and reflects a commitment to French-led technological innovation.

The partnership will also enhance TANGRAM, CMA CGM’s learning and innovation center, by improving AI training for up to 3,000 employees annually.

The initiative aligns with CMA CGM’s broader AI strategy, supported by a €500 million commitment, including partnerships with Google and Perplexity, and investments in PoolSide and Dataiku.  

The CMA CGM Group is a France-based company operating globally in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions. Founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé and now led by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO, it ranks as the world’s third-largest container shipping line. Headquartered in Marseille, the Group manages a fleet of vessels and provides logistics services through subsidiaries like CEVA Logistics and CMA CGM Air Cargo. It also owns CMA Media, which operates French media outlets such as BFM TV. In 2024, the company handled over 23 million TEU containers.

Mistral AI Mistral AI is a French startup specializing in generative artificial intelligence, founded in 2023 by former researchers from Meta AI and Google DeepMind, including CEO Arthur Mensch. Based in Paris, the company develops advanced AI models and tools, such as its chatbot “Le Chat” and specialized models like Codestral for coding. Mistral AI has gained recognition as a European contender in the AI sector, securing significant funding, including an initial round in June 2023 where CMA CGM became an investor.

