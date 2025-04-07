  1. Home
  3. Panama Canal initiates bidding for new energy products pipeline

2025 April 7   09:07

Panama Canal initiates bidding for new energy products pipeline

The Panama Canal Board of Directors has authorized the start of an open bidding process for the development of a pipeline to transport energy products, intended to complement operations within the interoceanic waterway, according to ACP's release.

The initiative will be integrated into the sustainable development plan for the Panama Canal’s West Bank route, which encompasses activities and alternatives to maritime product transportation.  

The Administration of the Panama Canal (ACP) submitted a request for authorization to proceed with the bidding, based on a private initiative proposal.

This proposal was assessed by the ACP and its external advisors to confirm its feasibility.

The bidding process will be conducted transparently to encourage competition and will seek participation from companies qualified technically and commercially to develop and operate the pipeline.  

The decision aims to enhance the Panama Canal’s capacity and ensure its competitiveness and sustainability over the long term. The pipeline’s development is expected to support international maritime trade and contribute to social investment in Panama by reinforcing the Canal’s strategic role. 

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is an autonomous government agency of Panama, established in 1997 under the Panamanian Constitution to manage, operate, and maintain the Panama Canal. Headquartered in Panama City, the ACP assumed control of the canal from the United States in 1999 following the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. It oversees a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees and facilitates the transit of over 14,000 vessels annually, handling around 5% of global maritime trade. The ACP is responsible for strategic infrastructure projects, including the canal’s 2016 expansion, and reports revenues exceeding $3 billion annually in recent years.

