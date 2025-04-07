HHLA PLT Italy and Maersk launch new weekly shuttle service to Port of Trieste

HHLA PLT Italy and Maersk have established a new weekly shuttle service to the Port of Trieste as part of their ongoing partnership, according to HHLA's release.

The first vessel of the E17 service arrived at the terminal during the week of April 4, 2025. This maritime route connects Port Said, Trieste, and Venice, contributing to the expansion of the Mediterranean logistics network and reinforcing the Port of Trieste’s position in the region.

The service operates using the vessels Nora Maersk, Maersk Valletta, and Maersk Valparaíso. Trieste serves as the first port of call after Egypt, enhancing the terminal’s capacity to handle reefer cargo, including fruit and vegetables destined for Central and Eastern European markets.

HHLA PLT Italy has invested in its cold chain logistics infrastructure and plans to further expand its reefer services to address increasing demand in this sector.

The terminal’s Border Inspection Point facilitates sanitary and veterinary inspections for imported cargo, providing operational efficiency.

The E17 service also incorporates transshipment operations, with some containers transferred via feeder service on barges to Ancona and Ravenna, improving distribution along the Adriatic coast.

This logistics approach aims to enhance connectivity between markets, reduce transit times, and strengthen supply chain resilience in the Eastern Mediterranean.

HHLA PLT Italy is a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), a German logistics and port operator based in Hamburg. The company manages a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Trieste in Italy, located in the northern Adriatic Sea. Operational since 2021, the terminal serves as a gateway for trade between Europe and the Mediterranean, with a focus on container handling, general cargo, and logistics services. HHLA PLT Italy is part of HHLA’s broader network, which includes terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, and Tallinn, as well as intermodal and real estate operations.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics and shipping company headquartered in Copenhagen. Founded in 1904, it is one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, operating a fleet of over 700 vessels and serving more than 300 global routes. Maersk provides end-to-end supply chain solutions, including ocean transport, terminal operations, and inland logistics. The company has been investing in sustainability initiatives, such as methanol-powered vessels, and is expanding its logistics network through partnerships and operational collaborations, including the Gemini Cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd, set to launch in February 2025.