IMO Legal Committee adopts seafarer treatment guidelines

The Legal Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) convened its 112th session from March 24 to 28, 2025, in London, chaired by Mr. Diego Ramirez of the Marshall Islands. During the session, the committee adopted new guidelines aimed at protecting seafarers from unfair treatment when detained in foreign jurisdictions for alleged crimes committed at sea, according to IMO's release.

These guidelines focus on due process, protection from arbitrary detention, coercion, or intimidation, and the preservation of wages, medical care, and repatriation rights during legal proceedings. They seek to enhance coordination among port States, flag States, coastal States, the seafarers’ home States, shipowners, and seafarers.

IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez commented, “Unfortunately, incidents of unjust treatment of seafarers are on the rise, posing a significant challenge to the sustainability of shipping. These cases not only undermine seafarers’ morale but also discourage young talent from pursuing a career at sea.”

The guidelines were initially developed and adopted in December 2024 by a Joint Tripartite Working Group, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), comprising representatives from governments, shipowners, and seafarers.

The committee also addressed a significant increase in seafarer abandonment cases, where shipowners fail to repatriate crew, pay wages, or provide basic necessities.

The IMO/ILO joint database reported 310 new cases in 2024, compared to 142 in 2023, with 63 cases recorded in the first two months of 2025. Member States were urged to report abandonment incidents in their ports or involving their flagged vessels and nationals, improve reporting accuracy, update national contact points, implement existing abandonment guidelines, and raise awareness of financial security protections.

The committee noted the ongoing efforts of a Task Force, coordinated by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), to update the IMO/ILO abandonment database and encouraged Member States to support this initiative.

Additionally, the committee approved a regulatory scoping exercise to review IMO conventions and tools available to Member States, aiming to address unlawful operations, including substandard shipping, which impacts safety, security, and the environment.

A correspondence group will begin work on this following approval of its terms by the IMO Council in July 2025. Other planned activities for the coming year include developing guidelines for ship registration, assessing liability and compensation regimes for alternative fuels, and addressing maritime security threats.

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating international shipping. Established in 1948 and headquartered in London, it develops and maintains a comprehensive framework of conventions, codes, and guidelines to ensure the safety, security, and environmental performance of the maritime sector. With 175 Member States as of 2025, the IMO addresses issues such as maritime safety, pollution prevention, and seafarer welfare, supporting global trade and sustainable development.

International Labour Organization (ILO), founded in 1919, is a United Nations agency focused on promoting social justice and decent working conditions worldwide. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, it brings together governments, employers, and workers from 187 member states to set labor standards, develop policies, and devise programs. In the maritime context, the ILO collaborates with the IMO to address seafarer rights, working conditions, and abandonment issues, notably through the Maritime Labour Convention.

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is a global trade association representing the shipping industry, advocating for shipowners and operators. Established in 1921 and based in London, it represents over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet. The ICS works with international bodies like the IMO and ILO to shape maritime policy, focusing on safety, environmental protection, and seafarer welfare, including efforts to improve data on seafarer abandonment.