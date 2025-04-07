  1. Home
2025 April 7   11:19

shipbuilding

Eastern Shipbuilding Group starts work on new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) has commenced construction on a medium class hopper dredge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with a steel-cutting ceremony held on April 4, 2025, according to the company's release.

The event, attended by representatives from USACE Headquarters, North Atlantic Division, Marine Design Center, and Philadelphia District, as well as leadership from Royal IHC and ESG, marks the beginning of a project aimed at supporting the Corps’ navigation mission.  

John Primavera, USACE North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director, commented, “This new dredge is going to play a critical role in helping us deliver our navigation mission, which enables maritime commerce to flow on our nation’s waterways. This strengthens our economy and supports our national security. USACE hasn’t built a deep draft hopper dredge in about 45 years. We’re proud to recognize this milestone and look forward to continued partnership with the shipbuilding industry and progressing on the construction of this vital ship.”

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2027, is being constructed at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities. It will join the USACE Ready Reserve Fleet, replacing the 57-year-old Dredge McFARLAND, one of four oceangoing hopper dredges operated by USACE, based in the Philadelphia District.

The design, a collaboration between ESG and Royal IHC, includes a hopper capacity of 6000 cubic yards, a length of 320 feet, a beam of 72 feet, and a hull depth of 28 feet. The draft is 11 feet 3 inches when empty and 25 feet 6 inches when full, with a maximum dredge depth of 65 feet using a suction tube at 45 degrees.  

The dredge features a diesel-electric propulsion system meeting EPA Tier 4 and IMO Tier 3 standards, with three main generators for flexibility and fuel efficiency. It can load medium fine sand in under 45 minutes, with discharge time reduced by high-efficiency pumps designed for large obstacles.

The vessel includes a semi-autonomous Dredge Assist program and an ECO Control Package, enabling 15 percent higher loading efficiency.

An overflow system reduces turbidity, aligning with environmental requirements of the Ready Reserve Fleet. 

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is a privately-owned shipbuilding company based in Panama City, Florida, USA. Operating three shipyards along the Florida Gulf Coast, ESG specializes in constructing vessels for both commercial and government clients, including the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 350 vessels delivered, it is the largest private-sector employer in Northwest Florida.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a federal agency under the Department of Defense, headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established in 1802, it provides engineering services for military and civilian purposes, including infrastructure development, waterway management, and disaster response. USACE operates a fleet of dredges, including four oceangoing hopper dredges, to maintain navigable waterways critical for commerce, national security, and recreation across the United States.

Royal IHC is a Dutch company based in Kinderdijk, Netherlands, known for designing and building dredging and offshore vessels, equipment, and services. With a history dating back to 1943, it serves global clients in the maritime industry, focusing on advanced technology for dredging, mining, and offshore energy.

