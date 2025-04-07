NYK signs contract for methanol-powered VLCC with Nippon Shipyard and Idemitsu Tanker

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) finalized a contract for the construction and charter of a very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) equipped with a main engine capable of using methanol as a fuel, according to the company's release.

The vessel will be built by Nippon Shipyard Co., Ltd. and will be chartered long-term to Idemitsu Tanker Co., Ltd. It is designed as a Malacca Max VLCC, developed collaboratively by NYK, Idemitsu Tanker, IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd., and Nippon Shipyard.

The vessel’s specifications include a length overall of 339.5 meters, a breadth of 60.0 meters, a scantling draught of 21.0 meters, and a deadweight of approximately 310,000 tons. It will feature a dual-fuel engine using methanol and heavy oil, alongside a large shaft generator for power generation.

Construction is scheduled for completion by Nippon Shipyard, with delivery expected in 2028. Methanol is noted for reducing carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by about 15% compared to heavy oil.

Additional CO₂ reductions are anticipated with the use of green methanol, such as bio-methanol produced from biomass or synthetic methanol (e-methanol) made from renewable hydrogen and captured CO₂.

NYK stated that this vessel aligns with its 2023 NYK Decarbonization Story, targeting net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 through improved energy efficiency and alternative fuels.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) is a major Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1885, it operates a diverse fleet of vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and cruise ships. The company is part of the NYK Group and is one of the largest shipping firms globally, with a focus on maritime logistics and energy transportation.

Nippon Shipyard is a shipbuilding company based in Japan, formed as a joint venture between Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU). It specializes in constructing various types of vessels, including tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships.

Idemitsu Tanker is a Japanese company and a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., an energy conglomerate founded in 1911. Based in Tokyo, it focuses on the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, operating a fleet of tankers.

IINO Kaiun Kaisha is a Tokyo-based shipping company established in 1899. It operates a fleet of tankers, gas carriers, and other vessels, serving the energy and logistics sectors.