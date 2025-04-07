Boluda Towage and Marsa Maroc consortium secures 20-year towage contract at Nador West Med

Following an international tender issued by Nador West Med, the consortium of Boluda Towage France, a subsidiary of Boluda Corporación Marítima, and Marsa Maroc has been granted a 20-year authorization to conduct towage and assistance activities at the port of Nador West Med, commencing in the last quarter of 2026, according to the company's release.

The consortium will establish a joint subsidiary to manage the operating license and associated investments, including the acquisition of four tugboats with an 80-tonne towing capacity, valued at approximately 45 million euros.

Boluda Towage France will hold 51% of the subsidiary’s capital, with Marsa Maroc holding 49%. The license will allow Marsa Maroc to organize its Towing Business Unit, established to leverage expertise in towage activities and develop it into a specialized capability.

Currently, Marsa Maroc’s Towing Unit operates maritime services in the ports of Nador, Al Hoceima, Mohammedia, Safi, Agadir, Laâyoune, and Dakhla.

Marsa Maroc manages 25 terminals across 11 ports, handling over 60 million tonnes of traffic annually. The company aims to reinforce its presence in the Mediterranean and position itself as an integrated international port, maritime, and logistics operator.

Boluda Towage France is a subsidiary of Boluda Towage, the towage division of Boluda Corporación Marítima, a Spanish maritime company headquartered in Valencia. Boluda Towage operates a global fleet of over 400 vessels across more than 50 countries, providing towage, salvage, and maritime support services. The company specializes in harbor and offshore towage, with a focus on safety and operational efficiency. Boluda Corporación Marítima, its parent company, has diversified interests in shipping, port operations, and logistics.

Marsa Maroc is a Moroccan company and the leading port terminal operator in Morocco, managing 25 terminals in 11 ports, including Casablanca, Agadir, and Nador. Established in 2006, it handles over 60 million tonnes of cargo annually, covering containers, bulk goods, and general cargo. The company provides maritime services such as towage and pilotage in multiple Moroccan ports.

Nador West Med is a port authority responsible for overseeing operations at the Nador West Med port, located on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast.