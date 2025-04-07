  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Boluda Towage and Marsa Maroc consortium secures 20-year towage contract at Nador West Med

2025 April 7   12:45

offshore

Boluda Towage and Marsa Maroc consortium secures 20-year towage contract at Nador West Med

Following an international tender issued by Nador West Med, the consortium of Boluda Towage France, a subsidiary of Boluda Corporación Marítima, and Marsa Maroc has been granted a 20-year authorization to conduct towage and assistance activities at the port of Nador West Med, commencing in the last quarter of 2026, according to the company's release.

The consortium will establish a joint subsidiary to manage the operating license and associated investments, including the acquisition of four tugboats with an 80-tonne towing capacity, valued at approximately 45 million euros.

Boluda Towage France will hold 51% of the subsidiary’s capital, with Marsa Maroc holding 49%.  The license will allow Marsa Maroc to organize its Towing Business Unit, established to leverage expertise in towage activities and develop it into a specialized capability.

Currently, Marsa Maroc’s Towing Unit operates maritime services in the ports of Nador, Al Hoceima, Mohammedia, Safi, Agadir, Laâyoune, and Dakhla.  

Marsa Maroc manages 25 terminals across 11 ports, handling over 60 million tonnes of traffic annually. The company aims to reinforce its presence in the Mediterranean and position itself as an integrated international port, maritime, and logistics operator. 

Boluda Towage France is a subsidiary of Boluda Towage, the towage division of Boluda Corporación Marítima, a Spanish maritime company headquartered in Valencia. Boluda Towage operates a global fleet of over 400 vessels across more than 50 countries, providing towage, salvage, and maritime support services. The company specializes in harbor and offshore towage, with a focus on safety and operational efficiency. Boluda Corporación Marítima, its parent company, has diversified interests in shipping, port operations, and logistics.

Marsa Maroc is a Moroccan company and the leading port terminal operator in Morocco, managing 25 terminals in 11 ports, including Casablanca, Agadir, and Nador. Established in 2006, it handles over 60 million tonnes of cargo annually, covering containers, bulk goods, and general cargo. The company provides maritime services such as towage and pilotage in multiple Moroccan ports.

Nador West Med is a port authority responsible for overseeing operations at the Nador West Med port, located on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast.

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Towngas to provide green methanol to Golden Island for Singapore bunkering operations

17:13

MAN Energy Solutions secures two orders for MAN 175D engines from Portuguese Navy projects

16:47

Fincantieri secures agreement with Carnival Corporation for two AIDA Cruises vessels

16:24

BYD launches sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an

15:51

Johor oil spill at Tanjung Langsat Port Terminal linked to pipeline leak during VLSFO transfer

15:31

John T. Essberger completes first bio-LNG bunkering at Hamina LNG Terminal

14:47

ENEOS Xplora’s JVPC signs new 25-year PSC for Vietnam’s block 15-2

14:24

Singapore’s Berge Bulk acquires 7.3% stake in Genco Shipping

13:59

Arkas Line to operate West Africa service with own fleet in 2025

12:20

IMO Legal Committee adopts seafarer treatment guidelines

11:59

Global ship recycling sector experiences mixed trends amid steel price fluctuations

11:19

Eastern Shipbuilding Group starts work on new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge

10:40

HHLA PLT Italy and Maersk launch new weekly shuttle service to Port of Trieste

10:00

NYK signs contract for methanol-powered VLCC with Nippon Shipyard and Idemitsu Tanker

09:07

Panama Canal initiates bidding for new energy products pipeline

07:42

CMA CGM Group and Mistral AI announce €100 mln partnership to integrate AI in shipping, logistics, and media

2025 April 6

16:53

Vattenfall selects DeepOcean for subsea cable operations and maintenance support.

14:19

Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025

13:48

Unifeeder announces new service in the Greater Antilles

13:44

KPI OceanConnect partners with EcoCeres and Mitsui to complete HVO delivery in Singapore

12:19

Fincantieri: works start on the first “Fremm Evo” unit for the Italian Navy 03 April 2025

11:17

Sea-Intelligence: Major East-West capacity growth

10:03

Vard Promar and EMGEPRON sign agreement on future cooperation on national defense programs

09:48

ClassNK issues AiP for retrofitted methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier

2025 April 5

17:19

New Yacht Safety Culture and Wellbeing Survey launched

15:54

Ascenz Marorka partners with World Ocean to strengthen presence in South Korea

14:32

ABP’s Port of Immingham welcomes first vessel under new military capability deal

12:48

LNG's critical role in shipping’s energy transition revealed in LR's latest ‘Fuel for Thought’ report

11:53

SSY continues expansion of portfolio as broking group enters ship recycling market

10:44

IECRE Feasibility Statement issued to Orbital Marine Power for its O2-X Tidal Energy Converter

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news