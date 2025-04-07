  1. Home
2025 April 7   13:59

shipping

Arkas Line to operate West Africa service with own fleet in 2025

Arkas Line is set to enhance its operations in the West Africa trade lane by providing services entirely with its own fleet, expanding its network in the region and increasing operational efficiency, according to the company's release.

The company, which began its African operations in 2012, has recently expanded into India with the “India Med Service.”

Arkas Line will now operate the West Africa Service (WAS) exclusively with its own vessels. Four vessels—Mario A, Cristina A, Jean Pierre A, and Diane A, each with a capacity of 1,600 TEU—will serve the West Africa trade lane.

The West Africa Service will operate with regular weekly sailings, offering shorter transit times and more flexible solutions for customers. The updated route includes Tangier – Casablanca – Dakar – Lagos (Tincan / Apapa) – Tema – Abidjan – Nouakchott – Tangier.

Arkas Line is a Turkish shipping company and part of the Arkas Holding group, specializing in container transportation and maritime logistics. The company operates a broad network across the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and, more recently, regions such as Africa and India.

