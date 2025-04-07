John T. Essberger completes first bio-LNG bunkering at Hamina LNG Terminal

The vessel John T. Essberger has completed its inaugural Bio-LNG bunkering at the Hamina LNG Terminal in Finland, according to the company's release.

This operation represents a significant advancement in the Group’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and exploring immediate solutions for a more sustainable maritime industry.

Bio-LNG, defined as biomethane liquefied from the gas grid and produced from European feedstocks, provides a practical method for decarbonizing operations utilizing existing LNG infrastructure onboard.

The Group acknowledges the contributions of Rohe Solutions Oy and all parties involved in achieving this milestone.

Rohe Solutions Oy is Finnish subsidiary of the Estonian energy company Alexela, Rohe Solutions specializes in the sales of natural gas, LNG, biogas, and related services. The company caters to the energy needs of industrial manufacturing, heavy goods transport, and maritime sectors, offering services ranging from LNG delivery to comprehensive turnkey solutions. Rohe Solutions is part of a unique gas coalition with Alexela, Haminan Energia, and Hamina LNG, aiming to enhance the storage, processing, and distribution of both LNG and renewable gases throughout Finland. ​

An Estonian green innovator, Alexela is developing a sustainable network of service stations featuring facilities for biomethane, LNG, electricity, and hydrogen. The company offers a diverse range of energy products, including electricity, natural gas, and various fuels, across Estonia, Latvia, and Finland. Alexela is also involved in renewable energy production and storage projects, with a focus on enhancing the availability of renewable fuels in Northern Europe. ​

Operator of the Hamina LNG Terminal, Hamina LNG Oy manages the first terminal in Finland connected to the national natural gas transmission network. This connection facilitates the storage, processing, and distribution of LNG and renewable gases across the country. The terminal has recently commenced Bio-LNG production, marking a significant step in the energy market of the Baltic Sea region.