2025 April 7   15:51

Johor oil spill at Tanjung Langsat Port Terminal linked to pipeline leak during VLSFO transfer

On April 4, 2025, Malaysia’s Department of Environment (DOE) reported an oil spill at Tanjung Langsat Port Terminal in Johor, caused by a leak in a pipeline transferring Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) to the Singapore-flagged bunker tanker MT Epitome at the jetty, according to Manifold Times.

DOE Director-General Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar stated that the department received a complaint about the incident on April 3.

“It is estimated that 1.6m³ of oil spilled into the sea,” he said in a statement.  

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reported no visible oil patches off Pulau Ubin and no new oil sightings at sea as of 4:00 p.m. on April 4.

“Clean-up of the beaches at Changi and Pasir Ris is ongoing. The bulk of the clean-up is expected to be completed within the next few days,” the MPA stated.

Affected areas remain cordoned off to support clean-up operations.  Oil sheen has been observed at several fish farms along the East Johor Strait.

“The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is working closely with the affected farms on mitigation measures, with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore,” the MPA noted.

The SFA is also providing absorbent pads to other farms as a preventive measure and testing seafood from farms in the East Johor Strait and imported seafood.  

The National Parks Board (NParks), alongside research partners, conducted visual assessments of biodiversity-sensitive areas near the oil patches on April 4 morning.

Post-impact surveys are ongoing, with no observable impact to wildlife at Chek Jawa Wetlands, Changi Beach Park, and Pasir Ris Park reported thus far.

Preventive measures, including booms, have been deployed at coastal drains such as Changi Creek, Sungei Tampines, and Sungei Api Api, as well as at Chek Jawa and fish farms in the East Johor Strait. PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, has placed containment booms at tidal gates in Punggol and Serangoon Reservoirs, with these measures to remain until further agency assessments.  

Public access to affected areas is restricted, and the public has been advised to avoid swimming or water activities at Changi Beach and Pasir Ris Beach until further notice.

The MPA first reported an oil patch in the eastern Johor Strait off Pulau Ubin’s northeastern coast at 7:10 p.m. on April 3, coordinating with the Johor Port Authority, which confirmed the spill at Langsat Terminal. 

Malaysia’s Department of Environment (DOE) is a government agency under Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, responsible for enforcing environmental regulations, monitoring pollution, and managing environmental incidents. Established in 1975, it oversees air and water quality, waste management, and responses to incidents like oil spills, collaborating with other national and regional bodies to mitigate environmental impacts.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport, tasked with regulating and developing the nation’s maritime sector. Founded in 1996, it manages port operations, ensures maritime safety, and coordinates responses to incidents.

