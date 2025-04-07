  1. Home
2025 April 7   16:24

shipbuilding

BYD launches sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an

Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD Company Limited has expanded its car carrier fleet to six vessels with the launch of BYD Xi'an, according to the company's release.

BYD Xi'an is the sixth ship in BYD's fleet and the fifth named after a city housing one of its production bases. Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, hosts one of BYD's largest auto production facilities.  

The first vessel, BYD Explorer No. 1, with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles, entered service in January 2024 under a charter agreement. BYD Hefei, the company's first owned car carrier, also with a 7,000-vehicle capacity, commenced its maiden voyage on January 7, 2025, transporting nearly 5,000 NEVs to Europe.  

BYD Changzhou, launched in October 2024, is the second vessel named after a production site. This 7,000-vehicle-capacity carrier began service in December 2024, delivering 5,000 NEVs to Europe.  

BYD Shenzhen, with a capacity of 9,200 vehicles, is the world's largest automotive ro-ro ship and completed its undocking on January 15.

BYD Changsha, the fifth vessel, also with a 9,200-vehicle capacity, was announced on March 17.  

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, BYD is a multinational company specializing in automobiles, battery-powered bicycles, buses, trucks, solar panels, and rechargeable batteries. In 2024, BYD sold 4,272,145 vehicles, including 417,204 in overseas markets.

Topics:

shipbuilding

RORO

