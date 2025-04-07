  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Fincantieri secures agreement with Carnival Corporation for two AIDA Cruises vessels

2025 April 7   16:47

shipbuilding

Fincantieri secures agreement with Carnival Corporation for two AIDA Cruises vessels

On April 7, 2025, Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the design and construction of two new cruise ships for AIDA Cruises, according to the company's release.

The agreement, valued at over 2 billion euros and subject to financing and standard terms, marks Fincantieri’s first contract to build ships for AIDA Cruises.  

The two ships are scheduled for delivery in early 2030 and late 2031. Each vessel will include approximately 2,100 guest cabins and will feature multi-fuel engines capable of operating on LNG, bio-diesel, and future sustainable fuels, aligning with industry decarbonization objectives.  

Fincantieri has previously delivered 75 cruise ships to Carnival Corporation across its various brands, reinforcing a long-term partnership.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated: “We are honored that our long-standing partner Carnival Corporation has selected Fincantieri to build ships for AIDA Cruises for the first time in our history. This milestone confirms our ability to serve the entire Carnival Corporation portfolio, while ensuring long-term visibility for our shipyards. These new ships will embody the most advanced technologies for sustainability and efficiency, further strengthening Fincantieri’s and Carnival Corporation’s roles as leaders in cruise industry innovation.” 

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company headquartered in Trieste, Italy. Established in 1959, it is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, specializing in the design and construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore units. The company operates multiple shipyards across Italy and has a global presence, delivering over 7,000 vessels in its history.

Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator, incorporated in Panama and headquartered in Miami, Florida, with an additional listing in London, UK. Formed in 1972 as Carnival Cruise Line, it grew through mergers, notably with P&O Princess Cruises in 2003, to become the world’s largest cruise company. It operates a portfolio of nine brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, AIDA Cruises, and Princess Cruises, managing over 90 ships and serving millions of passengers annually.

AIDA Cruises is a German cruise line based in Rostock, Germany, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc. Founded in 1960 as part of the state-owned Deutsche Seereederei, it was privatized in the 1990s and acquired by Carnival in 2003. AIDA targets the German-speaking market, operating 11 ships as of 2023, with a focus on a casual, resort-style cruise experience.

Topics:

Carnival Corporation

shipbuilding

Fincantieri

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Towngas to provide green methanol to Golden Island for Singapore bunkering operations

17:13

MAN Energy Solutions secures two orders for MAN 175D engines from Portuguese Navy projects

16:24

BYD launches sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an

15:51

Johor oil spill at Tanjung Langsat Port Terminal linked to pipeline leak during VLSFO transfer

15:31

John T. Essberger completes first bio-LNG bunkering at Hamina LNG Terminal

14:47

ENEOS Xplora’s JVPC signs new 25-year PSC for Vietnam’s block 15-2

14:24

Singapore’s Berge Bulk acquires 7.3% stake in Genco Shipping

13:59

Arkas Line to operate West Africa service with own fleet in 2025

12:45

Boluda Towage and Marsa Maroc consortium secures 20-year towage contract at Nador West Med

12:20

IMO Legal Committee adopts seafarer treatment guidelines

11:59

Global ship recycling sector experiences mixed trends amid steel price fluctuations

11:19

Eastern Shipbuilding Group starts work on new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge

10:40

HHLA PLT Italy and Maersk launch new weekly shuttle service to Port of Trieste

10:00

NYK signs contract for methanol-powered VLCC with Nippon Shipyard and Idemitsu Tanker

09:07

Panama Canal initiates bidding for new energy products pipeline

07:42

CMA CGM Group and Mistral AI announce €100 mln partnership to integrate AI in shipping, logistics, and media

2025 April 6

16:53

Vattenfall selects DeepOcean for subsea cable operations and maintenance support.

14:19

Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025

13:48

Unifeeder announces new service in the Greater Antilles

13:44

KPI OceanConnect partners with EcoCeres and Mitsui to complete HVO delivery in Singapore

12:19

Fincantieri: works start on the first “Fremm Evo” unit for the Italian Navy 03 April 2025

11:17

Sea-Intelligence: Major East-West capacity growth

10:03

Vard Promar and EMGEPRON sign agreement on future cooperation on national defense programs

09:48

ClassNK issues AiP for retrofitted methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier

2025 April 5

17:19

New Yacht Safety Culture and Wellbeing Survey launched

15:54

Ascenz Marorka partners with World Ocean to strengthen presence in South Korea

14:32

ABP’s Port of Immingham welcomes first vessel under new military capability deal

12:48

LNG's critical role in shipping’s energy transition revealed in LR's latest ‘Fuel for Thought’ report

11:53

SSY continues expansion of portfolio as broking group enters ship recycling market

10:44

IECRE Feasibility Statement issued to Orbital Marine Power for its O2-X Tidal Energy Converter

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news