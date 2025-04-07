Fincantieri secures agreement with Carnival Corporation for two AIDA Cruises vessels

On April 7, 2025, Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the design and construction of two new cruise ships for AIDA Cruises, according to the company's release.

The agreement, valued at over 2 billion euros and subject to financing and standard terms, marks Fincantieri’s first contract to build ships for AIDA Cruises.

The two ships are scheduled for delivery in early 2030 and late 2031. Each vessel will include approximately 2,100 guest cabins and will feature multi-fuel engines capable of operating on LNG, bio-diesel, and future sustainable fuels, aligning with industry decarbonization objectives.

Fincantieri has previously delivered 75 cruise ships to Carnival Corporation across its various brands, reinforcing a long-term partnership.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated: “We are honored that our long-standing partner Carnival Corporation has selected Fincantieri to build ships for AIDA Cruises for the first time in our history. This milestone confirms our ability to serve the entire Carnival Corporation portfolio, while ensuring long-term visibility for our shipyards. These new ships will embody the most advanced technologies for sustainability and efficiency, further strengthening Fincantieri’s and Carnival Corporation’s roles as leaders in cruise industry innovation.”

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company headquartered in Trieste, Italy. Established in 1959, it is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, specializing in the design and construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore units. The company operates multiple shipyards across Italy and has a global presence, delivering over 7,000 vessels in its history.

Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator, incorporated in Panama and headquartered in Miami, Florida, with an additional listing in London, UK. Formed in 1972 as Carnival Cruise Line, it grew through mergers, notably with P&O Princess Cruises in 2003, to become the world’s largest cruise company. It operates a portfolio of nine brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, AIDA Cruises, and Princess Cruises, managing over 90 ships and serving millions of passengers annually.

AIDA Cruises is a German cruise line based in Rostock, Germany, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc. Founded in 1960 as part of the state-owned Deutsche Seereederei, it was privatized in the 1990s and acquired by Carnival in 2003. AIDA targets the German-speaking market, operating 11 ships as of 2023, with a focus on a casual, resort-style cruise experience.