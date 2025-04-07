MAN Energy Solutions secures two orders for MAN 175D engines from Portuguese Navy projects

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that its MAN 175D engine has been selected for two separate orders to power new vessels for the Portuguese Navy, according to the company's release.

Damen Shipyards Group, based in the Netherlands, has placed an order for multiple MAN 175D engines to be used in the construction of a multi-purpose vessel (MPV).

The order consists of one shipset, including 2 × 12V175D-MEM engines, each delivering 1800 kW at 1,800 rpm, and 2 × 16V175D-MEM engines, each delivering 2,400 kW at 1,800 rpm.

The engines are scheduled for delivery in 2025, with the 107-metre vessel set to be completed in 2026. The MPV is designed as a multi-purpose platform with primary roles including oceanic research, search and rescue, emergency relief, maritime safety, and naval-support operations.

Florian Keiler, Head of High-Speed Sales, Marine Four-Stroke at MAN Energy Solutions, stated: “This vessel’s multi-purpose functionality will enable the Portuguese Navy to execute the most demanding missions, as well as give it the ability to perform research at the greatest ocean depths. A particular requirement for this order related to structure-borne noise and, accordingly, the 175D GenSets will come with double-resilient mounting to meet all noise requirements over the full frequency range.”

In a separate project, West Sea – Estaleiros Navais, a Portuguese shipbuilder, has ordered multiple MAN 175D engines for the construction of six 83-metre offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) of the Viana do Castelo class.

The order includes six shipsets, each comprising 2 × 16V175D-MEL engines delivering 2,960 kW at 1,800 rpm.

The engines will be manufactured at MAN Energy Solutions’ facility in Frederikshavn, Denmark, with deliveries scheduled from early 2026 to mid-2029.

The corresponding vessel deliveries are planned 18 months after each engine delivery. The OPVs are intended for long-range maritime surveillance, patrol missions, and search-and-rescue operations, with the potential for military missions depending on installed sensors and weapons.

Dietmar Zutt, Sales Manager, High-Speed Navy at MAN Energy Solutions, commented: “This is an excellent reference for the MAN 175D as naval vessels have high requirements in terms of manoeuvrability, speed, maintenance cycles and environmental considerations. West-Sea and the Portuguese Navy jointly chose this engine mindful that each vessel’s power requirement of about 6 MW can be achieved with just two compact 16V175D-MEL GenSets. These offer the segment’s best power-to-length ratio – a unique selling point – meaning they can deliver power requirements with eight fewer cylinders than rival engines, freeing up space in the engine room and lowering maintenance requirements.”

The MAN 175D engines are noted for providing superior engine dynamics with fast vessel manoeuvring and acceleration, operational cost efficiency leading to a longer cruising range, resilience to high temperatures ensuring full power operation, exceptional low-load endurance for 24-hour operation, a control system meeting cybersecurity standards, capability for CO2-neutral operation with 100% FAME fuels, and readiness for methanol use.

MAN Energy Solutions is a German company headquartered in Augsburg, specializing in the development and production of large engines, turbomachinery, and power plant solutions. A subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, it focuses on marine and stationary applications, offering diesel, gas, and dual-fuel engines. The company has a strong presence in the maritime sector, with its MAN 175D engine designed for high-speed applications in vessels such as ferries, offshore support ships, and naval craft.

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding company based in Gorinchem, Netherlands. Founded in 1927, it operates a global network of shipyards and specializes in the design and construction of a wide range of vessels, including tugs, ferries, naval ships, and offshore support vessels.

Estaleiros Navais is a Portuguese shipbuilding company located in Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal. A subsidiary of the Martifer Group, it operates a modern shipyard focused on constructing and repairing naval, commercial, and offshore vessels. West Sea has gained recognition for its role in building the Portuguese Navy’s Viana do Castelo-class offshore patrol vessels.