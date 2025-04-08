  1. Home
2025 April 8   08:29

ports

Hateco and APM Terminals open Haiphong Terminal in Vietnam

Hateco Group and APM Terminals held the opening ceremony for the Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT) in Haiphong, Vietnam, according to the company's release.

The event marked the completion of a strategic partnership between the two companies to develop two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City.

These berths are designed to accommodate vessels with a capacity of up to 18,000 TEU.  

As part of the project, APM Terminals has provided expertise in safety, port automation, artificial intelligence, process optimization, and decarbonization. The terminal is included in the Gemini Cooperation, a new East-West network managed by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

During the ceremony, Hateco and APM Terminals signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand their partnership in port and logistics investment and operations in Haiphong and other potential locations in Vietnam.

Hateco Group is a Vietnamese company focused on infrastructure development, logistics, and port operations. Established in 2004 as Hateco Joint Stock Corporation, it has grown into a key player in Vietnam’s industrial and maritime sectors. The company is headquartered in Hanoi and operates several subsidiaries, including Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal Company Limited (HHIT), which manages the new terminal at Lach Huyen port.

APM Terminals is a global port and terminal operator based in The Hague, Netherlands. It is a subsidiary of A.P. Moller - Maersk, a Danish conglomerate with extensive operations in shipping, logistics, and port management. Founded in 2001, APM Terminals manages a network of 62 container terminals worldwide, providing operational and technical expertise to facilitate international trade. In Vietnam, it has been active since 2007 through its joint venture, Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT), and now supports the HHIT project in Haiphong.

