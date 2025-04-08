OCP Group and Maersk sign MoU for sustainable supply chain collaboration

OCP Group, through its Specialty Products & Solutions (SPS) Strategic Business Unit, and Maersk have signed a global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 7, 2025, to strengthen their long-standing collaboration and jointly advance innovative, resilient, and sustainable supply chain solutions, according to the company's release.

The agreement focuses on ocean and inland transportation, logistics services, digitalized supply chain management, educational programs, and sustainability initiatives.

The partnership aims to support OCP’s international growth, particularly through its SPS business unit, by enhancing ocean freight capacity, expanding to new destinations, and establishing flexible global storage and distribution networks in Morocco and worldwide transit operations.

It also includes digitalizing supply chain operations and implementing practices to support the specialty businesses’ international development.

Additionally, joint academic and training initiatives with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) will be launched to advance knowledge in logistics, supply chain, and sustainability. Sustainability efforts under the MoU involve decarbonizing logistics operations, evaluating sustainable fuel solutions, and implementing energy-efficient practices, with both companies committing to achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

OCP Group OCP Group is a Morocco-based company focused on providing essential elements for soil fertility and plant growth through its expertise in plant nutrition solutions and phosphate-based fertilizers. Established over a century ago, it is headquartered in Morocco and operates across five continents. With a workforce of over 17,000 employees, OCP serves more than 350 customers worldwide. In 2024, the company recorded a turnover exceeding US$9 billion. OCP has recently implemented a green investment strategy, allocating approximately US$13 billion from 2023 to 2027 to enhance fertilizer production and invest in renewable energy, aiming for 100% non-conventional water use since early 2025, 100% clean energy by 2027, and carbon neutrality by 2040.

A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in connecting and simplifying customers’ supply chains. Maersk operates in more than 130 countries and employs approximately 100,000 people. The company provides ocean and inland transportation, logistics services, and digital supply chain management solutions.