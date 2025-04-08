Ascenz Marorka to equip TMS Group’s fleet of over 130 ships with smart shipping solution

The GTT Group, through Ascenz Marorka, its smart shipping arm, has announced that the TMS Group, a global provider of multi-segment shipping services, has selected Ascenz Marorka’s Smart Shipping solution for its fleet of over 130 ships, including tankers, bulkers, gas carriers (LNG and LPG), and container vessels.

The contract provides access to a digital platform aimed at optimizing vessel performance, reducing operational costs, enhancing safety, lowering emissions, and improving energy efficiency. Data collection will involve both manual input and automatic integration of high-frequency sensors across the fleet, reducing administrative tasks for the crew and supporting regulatory reporting.

The TMS Group will utilize the VESPER solution, a vessel performance management module developed by Vessel Performance Solutions, a subsidiary of Ascenz Marorka, now integrated into its digital offerings.

The group will also access specialized LNG features, including LNG Optim and Heel Management, based on GTT’s expertise. LNG Optim offers real-time guidance on speed, tank pressure, and gas consumption to maximize cargo efficiency and meet terminal requirements. Heel Management focuses on reducing excess LNG reserves and minimizing power consumption during ballast voyages while maintaining tank cooling.

GTT Group GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology and engineering company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the design of cryogenic membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases. With over 60 years of experience, GTT serves the maritime industry, particularly in LNG carriers, floating terminals, and onshore storage. The company has expanded into digital solutions through its smart shipping arm, Ascenz Marorka, focusing on operational efficiency and sustainability. GTT employs around 500 people.

Ascenz Marorka is the smart shipping division of the GTT Group, formed through the integration of Ascenz (acquired in 2018, based in Singapore) and Marorka (acquired in 2020, based in Iceland). It provides digital solutions for vessel performance management, energy efficiency, and emissions reduction across various ship types. The company’s portfolio includes tools like LNG Optim, Heel Management, and the VESPER module, developed by its subsidiary Vessel Performance Solutions.

TMS Group is a global shipping company offering multi-segment services, managing a fleet of over 130 vessels, including tankers, bulkers, gas carriers (LNG and LPG), and container ships.