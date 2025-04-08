USD 800 million Adani's Colombo Terminal starts operations

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) in the Port of Colombo, according to the company's release.

The terminal, developed under a public-private partnership, is operated by a consortium comprising APSEZ, John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, under a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

The CWIT project represents an investment of USD 800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and a 20-metre depth.

The terminal is designed to handle approximately 3.2 million TEUs annually and is the first fully automated deep-water terminal in Colombo. Construction of CWIT began in early 2022.

Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said: “The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map. The CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation. It also stands as a shining example of the deep-rooted friendship and growing strategic ties between the two neighbours, and of what can be achieved through visionary public–private partnerships. Delivering this world-class facility in record time also reflects the Adani Group’s proven ability to efficiently execute large-scale critical infrastructure projects anywhere in the world.”

Mr. Krishan Balendra, Chairperson, John Keells Group, stated: “We are proud to see the progress in the development of the West Container Terminal, a project that strengthens Sri Lanka’s position as a regional maritime hub. This project is one of the John Keells Group’s largest investments and is among the most significant private-sector investments in Sri Lanka. Together with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Adani Group, we will elevate Colombo’s status as a leading transshipment hub. We are confident that the project will enhance global trade and connectivity in the region.”

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) is India's largest integrated transport utility and a part of the Adani Group. The company has evolved into a port gate-to-door logistics solutions provider. It develops and operates ports, special economic zones, and inland container depots across India.

John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH) is Sri Lanka's largest conglomerate. The company has a diverse portfolio of businesses, including leisure (hotels and resorts), retail (supermarkets and department stores), financial services, real estate, consumer foods and beverage, and transportation (ports and logistics).

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) is a state-owned corporation responsible for managing and operating the major commercial ports in Sri Lanka, including the Port of Colombo.