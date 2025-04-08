HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, a leading South Korean shipbuilder, and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the largest defense shipbuilding company in the U.S., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on improving shipbuilding productivity and fostering advanced technological cooperation, according to HD Hyundai's release.

The signing ceremony took place at the Huntington Ingalls Industries booth during the Sea Air Space 2025 (SAS 2025) exhibition in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 7th.

The MOU outlines a strategic partnership focused on several key areas, including improving shipbuilding productivity, optimizing costs and delivery times, and enhancing shipyard digitization through the integration of process automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Both companies will share best practices in warship construction and explore opportunities for future joint investments. The collaboration marks the first partnership between major shipbuilding companies from South Korea and the United States capable of constructing advanced Aegis ships.

Huntington Ingalls Industries operates Ingalls Shipbuilding in southern Mississippi, which is responsible for constructing two-thirds of the U.S. Navy's recently ordered Aegis destroyers, as well as the entire fleet of large amphibious assault ships and national security cutters.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company. It is part of the larger HD Hyundai group. The company is a major global player in the shipbuilding industry, constructing a wide range of vessels including commercial ships, naval vessels, and offshore structures.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States. It designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, including aircraft carriers and submarines, and also manufactures non-nuclear ships such as destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and cutters. The company has two main divisions: Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi.