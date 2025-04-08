  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

2025 April 8   12:30

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, a leading South Korean shipbuilder, and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the largest defense shipbuilding company in the U.S., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on improving shipbuilding productivity and fostering advanced technological cooperation, according to HD Hyundai's release.

The signing ceremony took place at the Huntington Ingalls Industries booth during the Sea Air Space 2025 (SAS 2025) exhibition in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 7th.  

The MOU outlines a strategic partnership focused on several key areas, including improving shipbuilding productivity, optimizing costs and delivery times, and enhancing shipyard digitization through the integration of process automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Both companies will share best practices in warship construction and explore opportunities for future joint investments.  The collaboration marks the first partnership between major shipbuilding companies from South Korea and the United States capable of constructing advanced Aegis ships.

Huntington Ingalls Industries operates Ingalls Shipbuilding in southern Mississippi, which is responsible for constructing two-thirds of the U.S. Navy's recently ordered Aegis destroyers, as well as the entire fleet of large amphibious assault ships and national security cutters. 

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company. It is part of the larger HD Hyundai group. The company is a major global player in the shipbuilding industry, constructing a wide range of vessels including commercial ships, naval vessels, and offshore structures.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States. It designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, including aircraft carriers and submarines, and also manufactures non-nuclear ships such as destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and cutters. The company has two main divisions: Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi.

Topics:

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:44

H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil name two new LNG carriers in South Korea

15:24

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $325 mln order for four oil carriers

14:43

XFuel obtains €7.7 mln from European Innovation Council for sustainable fuel development

14:03

ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

13:29

BlackRock’s Panama ports acquisition faces uncertainty after audit reveals violations

13:12

Ecocat Tres electric ferry launches at Port of Barcelona with Molabo Motors

12:53

Liebherr supplies dual offshore cranes to Yinson Production for Agogo FPSO in Angola

11:32

USD 800 million Adani's Colombo Terminal starts operations

11:13

DP World launches Duke Point Terminal expansion to boost Vancouver island trade

10:42

ClassNK awards first technology qualification to JAPAN MARINE SCIENCE for autonomous navigation software

10:24

Ascenz Marorka to equip TMS Group’s fleet of over 130 ships with smart shipping solution

09:51

OCP Group and Maersk sign MoU for sustainable supply chain collaboration

08:29

Hateco and APM Terminals open Haiphong Terminal in Vietnam

2025 April 7

18:00

Towngas to provide green methanol to Golden Island for Singapore bunkering operations

17:13

MAN Energy Solutions secures two orders for MAN 175D engines from Portuguese Navy projects

16:47

Fincantieri secures agreement with Carnival Corporation for two AIDA Cruises vessels

16:24

BYD launches sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an

15:51

Johor oil spill at Tanjung Langsat Port Terminal linked to pipeline leak during VLSFO transfer

15:31

John T. Essberger completes first bio-LNG bunkering at Hamina LNG Terminal

14:47

ENEOS Xplora’s JVPC signs new 25-year PSC for Vietnam’s block 15-2

14:24

Singapore’s Berge Bulk acquires 7.3% stake in Genco Shipping

13:59

Arkas Line to operate West Africa service with own fleet in 2025

12:45

Boluda Towage and Marsa Maroc consortium secures 20-year towage contract at Nador West Med

12:20

IMO Legal Committee adopts seafarer treatment guidelines

11:59

Global ship recycling sector experiences mixed trends amid steel price fluctuations

11:19

Eastern Shipbuilding Group starts work on new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge

10:40

HHLA PLT Italy and Maersk launch new weekly shuttle service to Port of Trieste

10:00

NYK signs contract for methanol-powered VLCC with Nippon Shipyard and Idemitsu Tanker

09:07

Panama Canal initiates bidding for new energy products pipeline

07:42

CMA CGM Group and Mistral AI announce €100 mln partnership to integrate AI in shipping, logistics, and media

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news