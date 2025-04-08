Liebherr supplies dual offshore cranes to Yinson Production for Agogo FPSO in Angola

Liebherr has sold two offshore cranes, the RL 2600 (Ram Luffing 2600) and RL-K 2600 (Ram Luffing knuckle boom 2600), to Yinson Production, a Singapore-based global energy and technology company, according to Liebherr's release.

The cranes will be deployed on the Agogo FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading Unit), which will operate in the Agogo field, located in Block 15/06 approximately 180 kilometers west of Angola’s coast.

Yinson Production has secured a contract to operate and maintain the Agogo FPSO for Azule Energy, Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, formed as a 50/50 joint venture between BP p.l.c. and Eni S.p.A. This project marks Yinson Production’s first FPSO operation in Angola and expands its fleet to eight units.

The cranes, with a maximum lifting capacity of 30 tonnes and a maximum boom outreach of over 30 meters each, will support maintenance and component replacement on the Agogo FPSO.

The RL 2600 and RL-K 2600 are part of Liebherr’s offshore crane series, designed for fixed and floating offshore applications. The RL-K 2600 features a foldable boom and a rear slewing radius of less than 3 meters.

Once operational, Liebherr Portugal will handle the maintenance and servicing of the cranes. This collaboration, initiated in 2016, is the second joint project between Liebherr and Yinson Production.

Liebherr is a family-owned company founded in 1949 by Hans Liebherr in Germany. Headquartered in Bulle, Switzerland, it operates as a global manufacturer of construction machinery, cranes, and other industrial equipment. The company’s offshore crane division, based in Rostock, Germany, specializes in designing and producing cranes for maritime applications, including the RL series used in offshore oil and gas projects. Liebherr employs over 50,000 people worldwide.

Yinson Production is a subsidiary of Yinson Holdings Berhad, a Malaysia-based energy infrastructure and technology company established in 1983. Headquartered in Singapore for its offshore production operations, Yinson Production focuses on the design, construction, and operation of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) units for the offshore oil and gas industry. The company operates globally, with a presence in West Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, and manages a fleet of FPSOs for clients in the energy sector.