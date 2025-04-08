Ecocat Tres electric ferry launches at Port of Barcelona with Molabo Motors

The Port of Barcelona has launched Ecocat Tres, an all-electric commuter ferry powered by Molabo’s ARIES i50 electric motors, according to Molabo's release.

Operated by ALSA and supported by the Port of Barcelona, the ferry is part of Bus Nàutic’s electric fleet, connecting the Drassanes and Llevant wharves. In its first three months, Bus Nàutic recorded over 125,000 trips.

The 15-meter aluminum catamaran, built by Metaltec Naval, accommodates up to 84 passengers and features a rooftop deck. It operates every 15 to 30 minutes for at least 12 hours daily, with each trip lasting approximately 10 minutes.

Ecocat Tres is equipped with two 48V Molabo ARIES i50 motors, delivering a top speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 5 knots. At 5 knots, the ferry can operate for up to 21 hours on a single charge.

Azimut Marine provided the propulsion and energy system, including two 50 kW electric drives, 36 batteries with a total capacity of 216 kWh, fast chargers, and solar panels, which can supply up to 40% of the ferry’s energy needs.

The ferry is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 90 tons annually.

José Antonio Carbonell, president of the Port of Barcelona, stated, “This 100% electric, zero-emission passenger ferry is helping us reshape mobility in the port and accelerate the decarbonization of our operations.”

The Port of Barcelona, located in Barcelona, Spain, is a major Mediterranean seaport managed by the Barcelona Port Authority, established in 1869. It handles cargo, cruise ships, and passenger ferries, serving as a key hub for trade and transportation.

Molabo GmbH is a German company founded in 2016, based in Munich, specializing in low-voltage electric propulsion systems. It develops motors like the ARIES i50, designed for marine and industrial applications, emphasizing safety, efficiency, and reduced maintenance.

Bus Nàutic is a maritime transport service operating in the Port of Barcelona, offering commuter ferry routes across the port’s wharves.

ALSA (Automóviles Luarca, S.A.) is a Spanish transportation company founded in 1923, headquartered in Madrid. A subsidiary of the UK-based National Express Group since 2005, ALSA operates bus and ferry services across Spain and parts of Europe. In Barcelona, it manages the Bus Nàutic ferry operations under contract with the Port of Barcelona.

Metaltec Naval is a Spanish shipbuilding company based in Vigo, Spain, specializing in the construction of aluminum and steel vessels. Established in 1992, it builds ferries, fishing boats, and workboats, including the Ecocat Tres catamaran, for clients in Spain and internationally.

Azimut Marine, part of the Azimut Electronics group founded in 1985, is a Spanish company headquartered in Barcelona. It supplies marine propulsion systems, energy solutions, and electrical equipment for vessels, including the full system for Ecocat Tres, integrating Molabo motors, batteries, and solar technology.