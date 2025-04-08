ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced new agreements for the long-term charter of ten 11,500 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels.

The total charter hire consideration is approximately $2.3 billion, and the vessels will serve across ZIM’s various global trades.

Seven of the vessels will be chartered by Containers Ventures Holdings Inc., an affiliate of the TMS Group, while three will be chartered by a shipping company affiliated with Kenon Holdings, Ltd., which was ZIM’s largest shareholder until the end of 2024.

The vessels are scheduled for construction at Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard in China, with delivery expected between 2027 and 2028.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated: "After having received all 46 newbuilds we contracted in 2021 and 2022, which significantly improved the efficiency of our operated capacity, we are pleased to further advance our fleet strategy by securing long-term charters for these 11,500 TEU newbuild LNG dual-fuel containerships. These agreements ensure access to an important vessel segment and further strengthen our core LNG fleet, which is a critical commercial differentiator. Importantly, this versatile capacity is ideally suited for ZIM's various global trades, enhancing our commercial agility and growth potential."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., established in 1945 in Israel, is a global container liner shipping company headquartered in Haifa. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, it operates a fleet servicing over 100 countries and approximately 330 ports, catering to around 33,000 customers.

Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard, located in Zhoushan, China, is a shipbuilding facility under the umbrella of Jiangsu Changhong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. It specializes in constructing various types of vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers, and specialized ships.