  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

2025 April 8   14:03

shipping

ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced new agreements for the long-term charter of ten 11,500 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels.

The total charter hire consideration is approximately $2.3 billion, and the vessels will serve across ZIM’s various global trades.  

Seven of the vessels will be chartered by Containers Ventures Holdings Inc., an affiliate of the TMS Group, while three will be chartered by a shipping company affiliated with Kenon Holdings, Ltd., which was ZIM’s largest shareholder until the end of 2024.

The vessels are scheduled for construction at Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard in China, with delivery expected between 2027 and 2028.  

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated: "After having received all 46 newbuilds we contracted in 2021 and 2022, which significantly improved the efficiency of our operated capacity, we are pleased to further advance our fleet strategy by securing long-term charters for these 11,500 TEU newbuild LNG dual-fuel containerships. These agreements ensure access to an important vessel segment and further strengthen our core LNG fleet, which is a critical commercial differentiator. Importantly, this versatile capacity is ideally suited for ZIM's various global trades, enhancing our commercial agility and growth potential."  

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., established in 1945 in Israel, is a global container liner shipping company headquartered in Haifa. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, it operates a fleet servicing over 100 countries and approximately 330 ports, catering to around 33,000 customers.

Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard, located in Zhoushan, China, is a shipbuilding facility under the umbrella of Jiangsu Changhong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. It specializes in constructing various types of vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers, and specialized ships.

Topics:

ZIM

shipbuilding

time-charter agreement

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:44

H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil name two new LNG carriers in South Korea

15:24

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $325 mln order for four oil carriers

14:43

XFuel obtains €7.7 mln from European Innovation Council for sustainable fuel development

13:29

BlackRock’s Panama ports acquisition faces uncertainty after audit reveals violations

13:12

Ecocat Tres electric ferry launches at Port of Barcelona with Molabo Motors

12:53

Liebherr supplies dual offshore cranes to Yinson Production for Agogo FPSO in Angola

12:30

HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

11:32

USD 800 million Adani's Colombo Terminal starts operations

11:13

DP World launches Duke Point Terminal expansion to boost Vancouver island trade

10:42

ClassNK awards first technology qualification to JAPAN MARINE SCIENCE for autonomous navigation software

10:24

Ascenz Marorka to equip TMS Group’s fleet of over 130 ships with smart shipping solution

09:51

OCP Group and Maersk sign MoU for sustainable supply chain collaboration

08:29

Hateco and APM Terminals open Haiphong Terminal in Vietnam

2025 April 7

18:00

Towngas to provide green methanol to Golden Island for Singapore bunkering operations

17:13

MAN Energy Solutions secures two orders for MAN 175D engines from Portuguese Navy projects

16:47

Fincantieri secures agreement with Carnival Corporation for two AIDA Cruises vessels

16:24

BYD launches sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an

15:51

Johor oil spill at Tanjung Langsat Port Terminal linked to pipeline leak during VLSFO transfer

15:31

John T. Essberger completes first bio-LNG bunkering at Hamina LNG Terminal

14:47

ENEOS Xplora’s JVPC signs new 25-year PSC for Vietnam’s block 15-2

14:24

Singapore’s Berge Bulk acquires 7.3% stake in Genco Shipping

13:59

Arkas Line to operate West Africa service with own fleet in 2025

12:45

Boluda Towage and Marsa Maroc consortium secures 20-year towage contract at Nador West Med

12:20

IMO Legal Committee adopts seafarer treatment guidelines

11:59

Global ship recycling sector experiences mixed trends amid steel price fluctuations

11:19

Eastern Shipbuilding Group starts work on new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge

10:40

HHLA PLT Italy and Maersk launch new weekly shuttle service to Port of Trieste

10:00

NYK signs contract for methanol-powered VLCC with Nippon Shipyard and Idemitsu Tanker

09:07

Panama Canal initiates bidding for new energy products pipeline

07:42

CMA CGM Group and Mistral AI announce €100 mln partnership to integrate AI in shipping, logistics, and media

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news