H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil name two new LNG carriers in South Korea

South Korea’s H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil LNG, a subsidiary of U.S.-based ExxonMobil, conducted a naming ceremony for two newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, according to ExxonMobil's release.

The vessels, HL Alyssa Warner and HL Edward Austin, each have a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters.

According to AIS data from VesselsValue, HL Alyssa Warner has departed the South Korean shipyard and was located in the Philippine Sea, Indonesia, on Tuesday. HL Edward Austin remained at the Okpo anchorage as of the same date.

In 2022, H-Line Shipping ordered these two LNG carriers, along with two additional sister vessels, from Samsung Heavy Industries. The remaining two vessels are scheduled for delivery later in 2025. Each ship is valued at approximately $209 million and will operate under 10-year charter agreements with ExxonMobil, per VesselsValue data.

H-Line Shipping is a South Korean shipping company headquartered in Seoul. Established as part of the H-Line Group, it focuses on maritime transportation, with a fleet that includes bulk carriers, tankers, and, more recently, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

ExxonMobil, officially Exxon Mobil Corporation, is a U.S.-based multinational energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas. Founded in 1999 through the merger of Exxon and Mobil, it ranks among the world’s largest oil and gas corporations.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., based in Seoul, South Korea, is one of the world’s leading shipbuilders and ranks third globally by order volume. Founded in 1974 as part of the Samsung Group, it operates a major shipyard in Geoje, approximately 330 kilometers south of Seoul. SHI specializes in constructing advanced vessels, including LNG carriers, oil tankers, and floating facilities.