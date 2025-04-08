AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel for container fabrication & maintenance services at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group signed a 10-year lease agreement with TW Steel, a provider of prefabricated structures, to deliver containerised fabrication solutions, container maintenance, and repair services at Khalifa Port, according to the company's release.

The agreement enables TW Steel to provide solutions and services tailored to shipping lines and container operators at Khalifa Port, utilizing advanced modular technology to produce high-quality, energy-efficient solutions that reduce environmental impact.

These offerings aim to address the specific needs of clients by providing flexible and sustainable options. TW Steel’s services will expand Khalifa Port’s operational scope, reducing container downtime and enhancing efficiency for shipping lines, logistics companies, and other customers.

The company’s offerings include container fabrication and modification services—such as office containers, retail spaces, living quarters, storage units, workshops, studios, event spaces, medical facilities, and educational facilities—as well as structural and flooring repairs, painting and coating, door and seal repairs, cleaning and sanitisation, inspection and certification, and refrigeration unit maintenance.

AD Ports Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is a publicly listed company specializing in global trade, logistics, and industrial services. Established as part of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, it operates a portfolio of ports, terminals, and economic zones, with Khalifa Port serving as its flagship facility. The company manages maritime, logistics, and digital solutions, aiming to connect global trade routes and support regional economic growth. It is controlled by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund.