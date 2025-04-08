Fincantieri and Viking unveil first hydrogen-powered cruise ship and contract for two additional units

Fincantieri and Viking announced on April 08, 2025, the development of the “Viking Libra,” a cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored onboard for propulsion and electricity generation.

The vessel is under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard, with delivery scheduled for late 2026. The “Viking Libra” has a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, a length of 239 meters, and capacity for 998 guests in 499 staterooms.

It is designed to operate with zero emissions, utilizing a hydrogen propulsion system combined with fuel cell technology capable of producing up to six megawatts of power.

The “Viking Astrea,” also under construction at the Ancona shipyard, is slated for delivery in 2027 and will similarly be hydrogen-powered.

The project involves Fincantieri’s subsidiary, Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), which specializes in advanced fuel cell technology and will supply solutions for the “Viking Libra.”

The ship incorporates a containerized system for onboard hydrogen storage and loading, powering a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell system tailored for cruise operations, designed and produced by IFM.

Additionally, Fincantieri and Viking signed an agreement for the construction of two cruise ships for delivery in 2031, with an option for two more vessels.

These ships, based on previous designs built by Fincantieri for Viking, fall within the small cruise ship segment, with a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons and capacity for 998 passengers in 499 cabins.

The agreement’s value is classified as large, subject to financing and standard terms. The new vessels will comply with current environmental and navigation regulations and feature modern safety systems.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company headquartered in Trieste, Italy. Established in 1959, it is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, specializing in the construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, ferries, and mega-yachts. The company operates multiple shipyards across Italy and has subsidiaries globally, employing thousands of workers.

Viking Cruises is a Swiss-based cruise line founded in 1997 by Torstein Hagen. The company operates a fleet of river and ocean cruise ships, focusing on destination-centric travel for adult passengers. Viking has expanded significantly since its inception, with a current fleet that includes over 80 vessels, comprising both riverboats and ocean-going ships.