2025 April 8   17:21

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam to receive three quay cranes tomorrow

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the vessel Zhen Hua 27 is scheduled to arrive from Shanghai at the Port of Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

The ship will deliver three new quay cranes to the ECT Delta terminal, operated by Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT). These cranes, designed for remote operation, feature a lifting height of 54 meters under the spreader and a total height of 142 meters. They have a reach of 25 containers wide, enabling them to service container ships with capacities of 24,000 TEU and above.

This acquisition expands ECT’s capacity to handle Ultra Large Container Ships (ULCSs).  The cranes will be installed on the south side of the ECT Delta terminal at the Amazonehaven.

This delivery is part of a broader investment package for the terminal, which includes hybrid automated guided vehicles (AGVs), hybrid and electric Straddle Carriers, automatic stacking cranes (ASCs), and related systems.

ECT is implementing these investments to modernize the terminal and enhance its sustainability. In the coming years, the terminal plans to transition to zero-emission equipment and install shore power facilities. 

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam is a subsidiary of Hutchison Ports, a global port operator based in Hong Kong and part of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. ECT manages the ECT Delta terminal at the Port of Rotterdam, located on the Maasvlakte. The company focuses on container handling and logistics, serving as a key hub for deep-sea, feeder, and inland shipping in Europe. ECT has a history of innovation, notably as the operator of the world’s first fully automated terminal, established in 1993 at the ECT Delta site.

