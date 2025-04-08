Norsepower introduces True Performance™ system for wind propulsion measurement

Norsepower, a company specializing in wind propulsion, has launched Norsepower True Performance™, a system designed to measure the performance of both sails and a ship’s propeller, according to the company's release.

The system provides shipowners, charterers, and regulators with data on the real-world impact of Norsepower Rotor Sails™, addressing the shipping industry’s need for reliable performance metrics amid increasing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions.

The system measures the thrust produced by Norsepower Rotor Sails™ in real-time, offering insights into fuel savings and emission reductions. It continuously tracks sail performance across various wind propulsion systems, supporting optimization of sail technology and control systems. It also enables shipowners and charterers to attribute fuel savings to wind propulsion for cost-benefit sharing.

The shipping industry faces regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU), including the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), FuelEU Maritime, and the anticipated Global Fuel Standard (GFS). Norsepower True Performance™ provides data to help operators comply with these standards.

The system’s launch coincides with upcoming discussions at the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 83, where emissions reduction measures will be developed.

Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, stated: “Norsepower True Performance™ is a game-changer. By directly measuring thrust force from both the sails and the ship’s propeller, we will deliver the most accurate measurement of wind propulsion performance available today. This strengthens not only the business case for wind propulsion but also its role in regulatory frameworks.”

Ville Paakkari, Head of Research and Development at Norsepower, added: “This system represents the culmination of years of rigorous research, engineering precision, and the integration of advanced AI-powered analytics. Our R&D team has developed a framework capable of isolating and quantifying the true thrust contribution of any type of sails in real-world conditions. By continuously gathering high-frequency sensor data, Norsepower True Performance™ provides shipowners and regulators with a level of granularity and accuracy that simply wasn’t possible before.”

Norsepower Oy Ltd., based in Helsinki, Finland, is a company focused on auxiliary wind propulsion systems for the maritime industry. Founded in 2012, it develops and manufactures Norsepower Rotor Sails™, a modernized version of the Flettner rotor that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power for ship propulsion. The company aims to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in shipping, serving clients such as shipowners and operators seeking compliance with environmental regulations. Norsepower has established itself as a key player in the clean technology sector, with installations on multiple vessels worldwide.