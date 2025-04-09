Folk Maritime acquires second vessel to expand Saudi Arabia’s maritime network

Folk Maritime Services Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the purchase of its second owned vessel, Folk Jazan, on April 9, 2025.

The vessel is registered at Jeddah Islamic Port and has begun operational deployment across the company’s routes in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.

Built in 2008 by Zhejiang Shipbuilding Co., China, Folk Jazan has a nominal capacity of 2015 TEU and is designed to meet the demands of modern containerized shipping, balancing capacity and operational efficiency.

Folk Maritime Services Company is a shipping firm based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Established in 2023 and launching operations in April 2024, the company focuses on providing regional liner and feeder services to connect ports across the Middle East and East Africa.