Terminal Intermodale Venezia and North Adriatic Sea Port Authority extend Porto Marghera concession for 25 years

Terminal Intermodale Venezia (TIV) and the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority have signed a multi-year state concession extending container terminal operations at Porto Marghera for an additional 25 years, according to AdriaPorts.

The agreement includes investments exceeding €100 million, targeting an annual handling capacity of 400,000 TEUs by 2050.

The development plan focuses on enhancing the terminal’s competitiveness, with an emphasis on rail intermodality to reduce road traffic and emissions.

TIV has outlined environmental measures, including vehicle and infrastructure upgrades, the installation of photovoltaic panels, adoption of LED lighting systems, and improvements to electric power supply for refrigerated containers, all aimed at increasing energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

The TIV terminal at Porto Marghera spans 185,000 square meters, with over 1,300 meters of quay and a linear depth of 11.4 meters. Recent land acquisitions have expanded its handling and storage capacity. The facility includes three rail tracks totaling 1,000 meters, reefer power outlets, and a 17,000-square-meter warehouse.

TIV is jointly owned by Mariner, a Maltese company involved in port and logistics operations, and Marinvest, a subsidiary of MSC, and is managed by Mariner.

Terminal Intermodale Venezia S.p.A. (TIV) is a private container terminal operator based at Porto Marghera within the Port of Venice, Italy. Established to manage cargo handling, transshipment, and storage, TIV has grown into a key player in the Venetian port system. The company operates a facility covering 185,000 square meters, featuring over 1,300 meters of quay, three rail tracks totaling 1,000 meters, and a 17,000-square-meter warehouse. TIV is a joint venture between Mariner and Marinvest, focusing on container traffic development and intermodal logistics. It is managed by Mariner and has a history of investing in infrastructure and operational efficiency.

The North Adriatic Sea Port Authority (Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Settentrionale) is the governing body responsible for managing the ports of Venice and Chioggia in northeastern Italy.