  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Terminal Intermodale Venezia and North Adriatic Sea Port Authority extend Porto Marghera concession for 25 years

2025 April 9   10:12

ports

Terminal Intermodale Venezia and North Adriatic Sea Port Authority extend Porto Marghera concession for 25 years

Terminal Intermodale Venezia (TIV) and the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority have signed a multi-year state concession extending container terminal operations at Porto Marghera for an additional 25 years, according to AdriaPorts.

The agreement includes investments exceeding €100 million, targeting an annual handling capacity of 400,000 TEUs by 2050.

The development plan focuses on enhancing the terminal’s competitiveness, with an emphasis on rail intermodality to reduce road traffic and emissions.  

TIV has outlined environmental measures, including vehicle and infrastructure upgrades, the installation of photovoltaic panels, adoption of LED lighting systems, and improvements to electric power supply for refrigerated containers, all aimed at increasing energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

The TIV terminal at Porto Marghera spans 185,000 square meters, with over 1,300 meters of quay and a linear depth of 11.4 meters. Recent land acquisitions have expanded its handling and storage capacity. The facility includes three rail tracks totaling 1,000 meters, reefer power outlets, and a 17,000-square-meter warehouse.

TIV is jointly owned by Mariner, a Maltese company involved in port and logistics operations, and Marinvest, a subsidiary of MSC, and is managed by Mariner. 

Terminal Intermodale Venezia S.p.A. (TIV) is a private container terminal operator based at Porto Marghera within the Port of Venice, Italy. Established to manage cargo handling, transshipment, and storage, TIV has grown into a key player in the Venetian port system. The company operates a facility covering 185,000 square meters, featuring over 1,300 meters of quay, three rail tracks totaling 1,000 meters, and a 17,000-square-meter warehouse. TIV is a joint venture between Mariner and Marinvest, focusing on container traffic development and intermodal logistics. It is managed by Mariner and has a history of investing in infrastructure and operational efficiency.

The North Adriatic Sea Port Authority (Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Settentrionale) is the governing body responsible for managing the ports of Venice and Chioggia in northeastern Italy.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

09:47

Folk Maritime acquires second vessel to expand Saudi Arabia’s maritime network

2025 April 8

18:00

Norsepower introduces True Performance™ system for wind propulsion measurement

17:21

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam to receive three quay cranes tomorrow

17:09

Fincantieri and Viking unveil first hydrogen-powered cruise ship and contract for two additional units

16:45

JNPA and DP World’s NSICT resolve 20-year tariff dispute

16:15

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel for container fabrication & maintenance services at Khalifa Port

15:44

H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil name two new LNG carriers in South Korea

15:24

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $325 mln order for four oil carriers

14:43

XFuel obtains €7.7 mln from European Innovation Council for sustainable fuel development

14:03

ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

13:29

BlackRock’s Panama ports acquisition faces uncertainty after audit reveals violations

13:12

Ecocat Tres electric ferry launches at Port of Barcelona with Molabo Motors

12:53

Liebherr supplies dual offshore cranes to Yinson Production for Agogo FPSO in Angola

12:30

HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

11:32

USD 800 million Adani's Colombo Terminal starts operations

11:13

DP World launches Duke Point Terminal expansion to boost Vancouver island trade

10:42

ClassNK awards first technology qualification to JAPAN MARINE SCIENCE for autonomous navigation software

10:24

Ascenz Marorka to equip TMS Group’s fleet of over 130 ships with smart shipping solution

09:51

OCP Group and Maersk sign MoU for sustainable supply chain collaboration

08:29

Hateco and APM Terminals open Haiphong Terminal in Vietnam

2025 April 7

18:00

Towngas to provide green methanol to Golden Island for Singapore bunkering operations

17:13

MAN Energy Solutions secures two orders for MAN 175D engines from Portuguese Navy projects

16:47

Fincantieri secures agreement with Carnival Corporation for two AIDA Cruises vessels

16:24

BYD launches sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an

15:51

Johor oil spill at Tanjung Langsat Port Terminal linked to pipeline leak during VLSFO transfer

15:31

John T. Essberger completes first bio-LNG bunkering at Hamina LNG Terminal

14:47

ENEOS Xplora’s JVPC signs new 25-year PSC for Vietnam’s block 15-2

14:24

Singapore’s Berge Bulk acquires 7.3% stake in Genco Shipping

13:59

Arkas Line to operate West Africa service with own fleet in 2025

12:45

Boluda Towage and Marsa Maroc consortium secures 20-year towage contract at Nador West Med

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news