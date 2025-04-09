Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces Q1 2025 cargo volumes

“Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO) released its cargo transportation indicators for the first quarter of 2025, according to the company's release.

According to the announcement, ASCO tankers transported 1,034,039 tons of liquid cargo during this timeframe.

Additionally, ferry vessels owned by the company carried 7,905 railway wagons and 9,050 motor vehicles over the same period.

Universal dry cargo vessels transported 441,322 tons of cargo during the reporting period.

ASCO is a maritime transportation company based in Azerbaijan, formed by the merger of the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic. The merger was enacted through presidential decrees in 2013 and 2014. ASCO operates a fleet that includes tankers, ferry vessels, universal dry cargo vessels, and offshore support vessels. The company plays a key role in the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) and provides services for cargo and passenger transport across the Caspian Sea, as well as support for offshore oil and gas operations.