  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces Q1 2025 cargo volumes

2025 April 9   11:03

shipping

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces Q1 2025 cargo volumes

“Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO) released its cargo transportation indicators for the first quarter of 2025, according to the company's release.

According to the announcement, ASCO tankers transported 1,034,039 tons of liquid cargo during this timeframe.

Additionally, ferry vessels owned by the company carried 7,905 railway wagons and 9,050 motor vehicles over the same period.

Universal dry cargo vessels transported 441,322 tons of cargo during the reporting period.

ASCO is a maritime transportation company based in Azerbaijan, formed by the merger of the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic. The merger was enacted through presidential decrees in 2013 and 2014. ASCO operates a fleet that includes tankers, ferry vessels, universal dry cargo vessels, and offshore support vessels. The company plays a key role in the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) and provides services for cargo and passenger transport across the Caspian Sea, as well as support for offshore oil and gas operations.

Topics:

ASCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

DNV report: North sea offshore wind to grow six-fold by 2050

17:26

Ravenna’s BW Singapore FSRU prepares for operation with first U.S. LNG cargo

17:00

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs secures AiP for liquid hydrogen SOV design from Bureau Veritas

16:35

SBM Offshore secures $400 mln sale and leaseback deal for FPSO Cidade de Paraty

16:00

China raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 84% in response to U.S. tariff hike

15:44

Jaldhi Overseas orders six chemical tankers for fleet expansion

15:22

NnG offshore wind farm marks milestone with final blade shipment from Port of Dundee

14:31

Normec Verifavia gains approval as MBM verifiers by Smart Freight Centre

14:12

Jan De Nul implements Wirescan Digital for real-time subsea cable monitoring

13:42

Technip Energies secures major contract for Blue Point Number One ATR low-carbon ammonia facility

13:12

IMO begins key talks to finalize net-zero shipping regulations by 2050

12:41

Grimaldi Group signs $1.5 bln deal for nine Ro-Pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

12:01

DEME acquires Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram

11:30

Royal Caribbean Group and Lloyd’s Register announce collaboration for safety and sustainability

10:56

OOCL's revenue up 16.8% in Q1 2025

10:12

Terminal Intermodale Venezia and North Adriatic Sea Port Authority extend Porto Marghera concession for 25 years

09:47

Folk Maritime acquires second vessel to expand Saudi Arabia’s maritime network

2025 April 8

18:00

Norsepower introduces True Performance™ system for wind propulsion measurement

17:21

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam to receive three quay cranes tomorrow

17:09

Fincantieri and Viking unveil first hydrogen-powered cruise ship and contract for two additional units

16:45

JNPA and DP World’s NSICT resolve 20-year tariff dispute

16:15

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel for container fabrication & maintenance services at Khalifa Port

15:44

H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil name two new LNG carriers in South Korea

15:24

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $325 mln order for four oil carriers

14:43

XFuel obtains €7.7 mln from European Innovation Council for sustainable fuel development

14:03

ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

13:29

BlackRock’s Panama ports acquisition faces uncertainty after audit reveals violations

13:12

Ecocat Tres electric ferry launches at Port of Barcelona with Molabo Motors

12:53

Liebherr supplies dual offshore cranes to Yinson Production for Agogo FPSO in Angola

12:30

HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news