Royal Caribbean Group and Lloyd’s Register announce collaboration for safety and sustainability

On April 9, 2025, Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Royal Caribbean Group announced a strategic partnership at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, focusing on safety, innovation, and sustainability in the cruise industry, according to LR's release.

The collaboration involves a long-term commitment to improve safety, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and sustainability, with intentions to establish new standards in these areas.

Under the agreement, LR will provide classification, risk management, and technical consultancy services to Royal Caribbean Group. This includes managing the transfer of more than 25 ships into LR class, as well as integrating Marine Management Systems and Ship Emergency Response Services.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services organization headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Established in 1760, it originally focused on maritime classification, inspecting and certifying ships to ensure seaworthiness. Over time, LR has expanded its scope to provide risk management, technical consultancy, and certification services across various industries, including maritime, energy, and transportation. In the maritime sector, LR is known for its classification services, which involve assessing vessels against safety and operational standards, as well as offering expertise in sustainability and digital innovation.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise holding company incorporated in Liberia, with its operational headquarters in Miami, Florida. Founded in 1968 as Royal Caribbean Cruise Line by Norwegian shipping companies, it restructured in 1997 into Royal Caribbean Group following the acquisition of Celebrity Cruises. The company operates three wholly owned cruise lines—Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises—and holds a 50% stake in TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. As of 2025, it manages a fleet of 66 ships, with additional vessels on order, serving approximately 1,000 destinations worldwide. Royal Caribbean Group is the second-largest cruise operator globally by passenger volume, focusing on delivering vacation experiences through its portfolio of brands.