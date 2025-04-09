  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DEME acquires Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram

2025 April 9   12:01

offshore

DEME acquires Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram

DEME has signed an agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway, according to the company's release.

The transaction aligns with DEME's strategy to expand its presence in the offshore wind energy market and strengthen its position in turbine and foundation installations.  

Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME, stated, “DEME’s investment in Havfram underscores our unwavering belief in the immense potential of offshore wind infrastructure as a key element in the global energy transition. This acquisition complements our fleet and will bolster our competitive edge in both turbine and foundation installations, enhancing our operational flexibility and interchangeability, and strengthening DEME's leadership position in the industry. Havfram's state-of-the-art vessels are equipped to install the next generation of turbines and foundations, seamlessly integrating with DEME's existing fleet. Havfram's expertise and innovative approach will complement our strengths and capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our customers in the offshore wind industry.”  

The transaction, valued at approximately €900 million, includes the acquisition from Sandbrook Capital and PSP Investments, as well as remaining capital expenditures to complete the two vessels. DEME Offshore Holding NV, a fully owned subsidiary of DEME Group NV, will acquire all shares in Havfram Wind Holdco AS.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close by the end of April 2025, after which Havfram will be integrated into DEME’s Offshore Energy segment. DEME will finance the transaction using a mix of external financing and internal resources.  Until the transaction closes, Havfram will operate as a separate entity.  

DEME is a contractor operating in offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging, and marine infrastructure. The company also participates in concessions related to offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting. With nearly 150 years of experience, DEME focuses on innovation and new technologies. Headquartered in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, it employs over 5,800 professionals and operates a large fleet of specialized vessels. In 2024, DEME reported a turnover of €4.1 billion and an EBITDA of €764 million.

Havfram is a Norwegian company providing transport and installation services for the offshore wind sector. Based in Oslo, it employs approximately 50 people and specializes in operating Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs). Majority-owned by Sandbrook Capital and PSP Investments, Havfram is building two next-generation WTIVs, set for delivery in 2025 and 2026. The company has an orderbook of around €600 million, supporting major offshore wind projects from 2026 to 2030.

Topics:

DEME

wind farms

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

DNV report: North sea offshore wind to grow six-fold by 2050

17:26

Ravenna’s BW Singapore FSRU prepares for operation with first U.S. LNG cargo

17:00

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs secures AiP for liquid hydrogen SOV design from Bureau Veritas

16:35

SBM Offshore secures $400 mln sale and leaseback deal for FPSO Cidade de Paraty

16:00

China raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 84% in response to U.S. tariff hike

15:44

Jaldhi Overseas orders six chemical tankers for fleet expansion

15:22

NnG offshore wind farm marks milestone with final blade shipment from Port of Dundee

14:31

Normec Verifavia gains approval as MBM verifiers by Smart Freight Centre

14:12

Jan De Nul implements Wirescan Digital for real-time subsea cable monitoring

13:42

Technip Energies secures major contract for Blue Point Number One ATR low-carbon ammonia facility

13:12

IMO begins key talks to finalize net-zero shipping regulations by 2050

12:41

Grimaldi Group signs $1.5 bln deal for nine Ro-Pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

11:30

Royal Caribbean Group and Lloyd’s Register announce collaboration for safety and sustainability

11:03

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces Q1 2025 cargo volumes

10:56

OOCL's revenue up 16.8% in Q1 2025

10:12

Terminal Intermodale Venezia and North Adriatic Sea Port Authority extend Porto Marghera concession for 25 years

09:47

Folk Maritime acquires second vessel to expand Saudi Arabia’s maritime network

2025 April 8

18:00

Norsepower introduces True Performance™ system for wind propulsion measurement

17:21

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam to receive three quay cranes tomorrow

17:09

Fincantieri and Viking unveil first hydrogen-powered cruise ship and contract for two additional units

16:45

JNPA and DP World’s NSICT resolve 20-year tariff dispute

16:15

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel for container fabrication & maintenance services at Khalifa Port

15:44

H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil name two new LNG carriers in South Korea

15:24

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $325 mln order for four oil carriers

14:43

XFuel obtains €7.7 mln from European Innovation Council for sustainable fuel development

14:03

ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

13:29

BlackRock’s Panama ports acquisition faces uncertainty after audit reveals violations

13:12

Ecocat Tres electric ferry launches at Port of Barcelona with Molabo Motors

12:53

Liebherr supplies dual offshore cranes to Yinson Production for Agogo FPSO in Angola

12:30

HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news