Grimaldi Group signs $1.5 bln deal for nine Ro-Pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

The Grimaldi Group has entered into a $1.5 billion agreement with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), a subsidiary of China Merchants Group, for the construction of nine ro-pax vessels, according to the company's release.

The contract was signed on 8 April in Hong Kong as part of the company’s fleet expansion and renewal program. The vessels are intended for deployment in the Mediterranean and Baltic Sea regions. Four will operate under the Italian flag with Grimaldi Lines, and two under the Greek flag with Minoan Lines, forming the “Next Generation Med” class for Mediterranean routes.

The remaining three will be delivered to Finnlines under the Finnish flag, introducing the “Hansa Superstar” class for Baltic Sea routes.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030. All nine vessels will feature engines capable of running on methanol.

The Mediterranean ships, measuring 229 meters in length, will have a cargo capacity of 3,300 lane meters for rolling freight and over 300 cars, accommodating up to 2,500 passengers with more than 300 cabins and approximately 700 reclining seats.

The Baltic Sea vessels, at 240 meters long, will offer a cargo capacity of 5,100 lane meters for rolling freight plus 90 cars, with 320 cabins for up to 1,100 passengers.

The agreement includes provisions for shore power connectivity and silicon-based hull coatings, targeting a reduction in CO₂ emissions per transported cargo unit by more than 50% compared to existing vessels on the same routes.

The Grimaldi Group is a privately owned shipping company based in Naples, Italy, established in 1947 by the Grimaldi family. It operates a fleet of over 130 vessels, including roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro), ro-pax, and pure car and truck carriers (PCTC), serving routes across the Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, North Sea, and beyond. The company manages multiple brands, including Grimaldi Lines, Minoan Lines, and Finnlines, focusing on freight and passenger transport. Headquartered in Naples, it has grown into a significant player in the global logistics and shipping industry, emphasizing fleet modernization and environmental sustainability.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), formerly known as AVIC Weihai, is a shipbuilding facility located in Weihai, China. It operates as a subsidiary of China Merchants Industry Holdings, which is part of the broader China Merchants Group. The shipyard specializes in constructing advanced vessels, including ro-pax, ro-ro, and other specialized ships, with a focus on incorporating green technologies.