  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Grimaldi Group signs $1.5 bln deal for nine Ro-Pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 April 9   12:41

shipbuilding

Grimaldi Group signs $1.5 bln deal for nine Ro-Pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

The Grimaldi Group has entered into a $1.5 billion agreement with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), a subsidiary of China Merchants Group, for the construction of nine ro-pax vessels, according to the company's release.

The contract was signed on 8 April in Hong Kong as part of the company’s fleet expansion and renewal program.  The vessels are intended for deployment in the Mediterranean and Baltic Sea regions. Four will operate under the Italian flag with Grimaldi Lines, and two under the Greek flag with Minoan Lines, forming the “Next Generation Med” class for Mediterranean routes.

The remaining three will be delivered to Finnlines under the Finnish flag, introducing the “Hansa Superstar” class for Baltic Sea routes.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030.  All nine vessels will feature engines capable of running on methanol.

The Mediterranean ships, measuring 229 meters in length, will have a cargo capacity of 3,300 lane meters for rolling freight and over 300 cars, accommodating up to 2,500 passengers with more than 300 cabins and approximately 700 reclining seats.

The Baltic Sea vessels, at 240 meters long, will offer a cargo capacity of 5,100 lane meters for rolling freight plus 90 cars, with 320 cabins for up to 1,100 passengers.  

The agreement includes provisions for shore power connectivity and silicon-based hull coatings, targeting a reduction in CO₂ emissions per transported cargo unit by more than 50% compared to existing vessels on the same routes.  

The Grimaldi Group is a privately owned shipping company based in Naples, Italy, established in 1947 by the Grimaldi family. It operates a fleet of over 130 vessels, including roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro), ro-pax, and pure car and truck carriers (PCTC), serving routes across the Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, North Sea, and beyond. The company manages multiple brands, including Grimaldi Lines, Minoan Lines, and Finnlines, focusing on freight and passenger transport. Headquartered in Naples, it has grown into a significant player in the global logistics and shipping industry, emphasizing fleet modernization and environmental sustainability.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), formerly known as AVIC Weihai, is a shipbuilding facility located in Weihai, China. It operates as a subsidiary of China Merchants Industry Holdings, which is part of the broader China Merchants Group. The shipyard specializes in constructing advanced vessels, including ro-pax, ro-ro, and other specialized ships, with a focus on incorporating green technologies.

Topics:

shipbuilding

Grimaldi

Finnlines

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

DNV report: North sea offshore wind to grow six-fold by 2050

17:26

Ravenna’s BW Singapore FSRU prepares for operation with first U.S. LNG cargo

17:00

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs secures AiP for liquid hydrogen SOV design from Bureau Veritas

16:35

SBM Offshore secures $400 mln sale and leaseback deal for FPSO Cidade de Paraty

16:00

China raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 84% in response to U.S. tariff hike

15:44

Jaldhi Overseas orders six chemical tankers for fleet expansion

15:22

NnG offshore wind farm marks milestone with final blade shipment from Port of Dundee

14:31

Normec Verifavia gains approval as MBM verifiers by Smart Freight Centre

14:12

Jan De Nul implements Wirescan Digital for real-time subsea cable monitoring

13:42

Technip Energies secures major contract for Blue Point Number One ATR low-carbon ammonia facility

13:12

IMO begins key talks to finalize net-zero shipping regulations by 2050

12:01

DEME acquires Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram

11:30

Royal Caribbean Group and Lloyd’s Register announce collaboration for safety and sustainability

11:03

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces Q1 2025 cargo volumes

10:56

OOCL's revenue up 16.8% in Q1 2025

10:12

Terminal Intermodale Venezia and North Adriatic Sea Port Authority extend Porto Marghera concession for 25 years

09:47

Folk Maritime acquires second vessel to expand Saudi Arabia’s maritime network

2025 April 8

18:00

Norsepower introduces True Performance™ system for wind propulsion measurement

17:21

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam to receive three quay cranes tomorrow

17:09

Fincantieri and Viking unveil first hydrogen-powered cruise ship and contract for two additional units

16:45

JNPA and DP World’s NSICT resolve 20-year tariff dispute

16:15

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel for container fabrication & maintenance services at Khalifa Port

15:44

H-Line Shipping and ExxonMobil name two new LNG carriers in South Korea

15:24

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $325 mln order for four oil carriers

14:43

XFuel obtains €7.7 mln from European Innovation Council for sustainable fuel development

14:03

ZIM secures $2.3 bln charter agreements for ten LNG dual-fuel vessels

13:29

BlackRock’s Panama ports acquisition faces uncertainty after audit reveals violations

13:12

Ecocat Tres electric ferry launches at Port of Barcelona with Molabo Motors

12:53

Liebherr supplies dual offshore cranes to Yinson Production for Agogo FPSO in Angola

12:30

HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign MOU for strategic collaboration

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news